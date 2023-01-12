Abilene city council approves downtown tattoo studio

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene city council has given the greenlight for a new downtown tattoo studio.

Art Attack will soon be located at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub.

During Thursday’s meeting, council members gave unanimous approval to a rezoning request that would allow for the tattoo parlor to move in.

Most of the nearby property owners showed support for the venture, but Abilene ISD, who owns the AISD One Center across the street from the proposed location, was in opposition.

An opening date for the Art Attack tattoo parlor has not been made public at this time.

