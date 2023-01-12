ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene city council approves downtown tattoo studio

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouG1W_0kCZ3ihS00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene city council has given the greenlight for a new downtown tattoo studio.

Art Attack will soon be located at 226 Pine Street next to Fat Bosses Pub.

During Thursday’s meeting, council members gave unanimous approval to a rezoning request that would allow for the tattoo parlor to move in.

Most of the nearby property owners showed support for the venture, but Abilene ISD, who owns the AISD One Center across the street from the proposed location, was in opposition.

An opening date for the Art Attack tattoo parlor has not been made public at this time.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘They’re hurting the families of Abilene’: Hispanic Leadership Council sheds light on recent crimes near Sears Park, seeks out responsible party

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – After Sears Park in North Abilene was set ablaze last Friday, the Hispanic Leadership Council (HLC) held a press conference Tuesday evening at the park, calling on community members to help decrease the string of crimes in the area. Samuel Garcia, President of the HLC, ran the press conference, and cited […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Employee at Abilene nonprofit inspires outreach expansion, helping grieving families

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Known around Abilene for helping bridge the medical financial gap for families, the Joseph Thomas Foundation has just expanded its outreach to grieving families. With personal experience, Executive Director of the organization, Meagan Kirk said she wanted to help create something to help with mental health concerns. In 2019, Kirk was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘The benefits and fruits of that continue to be a blessing to our community’: The past, present & future for Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In this weeks edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz sat down with Mayor Anthony Williams to chat about his time as the mayor of Abilene. Mayor Williams announced in November that he would not be seeking reelection for a third term. KTAB/KRBC took some time to visit and […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

URGENT: Hendrick Regional Blood Center critically low on O-negative

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center is critically low on type O-negative blood. The center, which supplies blood for 19 other hospitals in the surrounding area, needs help restocking their shelves. Anyone who wants to donate to help store the shortage can visit Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street. Hendrick Regional […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene Police Chief disappointed in fire at Sears Park playground

ABILENE, Texas — If the fire at the Sears Park Playground is ruled arson, the suspect(s) could face felony charges. Firefighters responded to the playground fire at 6:50 a.m. "I was hoping that when it was described that the park was on fire that that was something that there...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene artist finds peace in doodling, collects over 900 doodles from across the country to create an interactive art exhibit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some people remember drawing on assignments in school, while others draw when they are bored or as a form of self-expression. For Abilene local Chris ‘Ceej’ Allen, doodling helped him get through a hard time in his life. Ceej said he has always been a creative person, from drawing comic strips […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

City of Abilene closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Most of the City of Abilene offices and service centers will be closed Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Take a look below to see what will be open or closed. Closures: CityLink Transit will operate as normal. The Abilene Zoo will be open for regular […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Illness closes Abilene Animal Shelter

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is closed until further notice due to an increase in illness. Shelter staff and volunteers are closing the shelter after multiple animals showed up with either distemper or some sort of respiratory illness. “Until further notice, we have made the decision to close the shelter in the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Driver refuses to pull over for Abilene police, leads officers to his front door

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2100 block of Poplar Street – Burglary of BuildingA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy