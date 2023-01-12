Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, is staying in the family following the death of his daughter. Lisa Marie Presley inherited the 13.8 acre, 23-room estate from her rock’n’roll legend father after he died in 1977, when she was nine. She died Thursday at the age of 54 after a cardiac arrest.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 46 MINUTES AGO