Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Leadership Changes
* PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF SUZANNE FOSTER AS CHAIR OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - CHRIS SCOTT HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 13, 2022. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - RUSSELL WAGNER WILL...
kalkinemedia.com
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil's B3 Supplying Securities Regulator CVM With Data On Americanas SA For Probes Into Potential Insider Trading Cases - CEO
* BRAZIL STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR B3 READY FOR ANY KIND OF COMPETITION, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 CONSIDERING SELLING DEPOSITORY SERVICES TO THIRD PARTY, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 EXPECTS IPOS IN THE COUNTRY TO RESUME STARTING APRIL, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 SAYS IPOS OF ENERGY, SANITATION COMPANIES MIGHT...
kalkinemedia.com
AIA Group Bought Back 2.6 Mln Shares For HK$224.9 Mln On Jan 17- HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.6 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 17- HKEX FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Activia Properties<3279.T>-6 MTH results
Jan 17 (Reuters) Activia Properties Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2022 ended May 31, 2022 to May 31, 2023 to Nov 30, 2023 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 16.18 15.51 16.15 17.17 (+4.3 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (+6.3 pct ) Net 7.84 7.73 7.87 8.28 (+1.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (+5.2 pct ) Div 9,300 yen 9,510 yen 9,350 yen 9,300 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3279.T.
kalkinemedia.com
United Microelectronics Corp <UMC>: Profits of 25 cents announced for fourth quarter
17 January 2023 03:09 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by United Microelectronics Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 25 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 24 cents. Profits of 26 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 26 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.21 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.17 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.21 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.22 0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:09 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million. The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share. The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue...
kalkinemedia.com
UK payments firm Wise lifts FY income growth forecast on rising rates
(Reuters) - Money-transfer and lending firm Wise Plc raised its full-year total income growth forecast on Tuesday, saying the UK central bank's interest rate hikes were helping boost its revenue. The London-based company now expects total income to rise 68%-72% in the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with its...
kalkinemedia.com
Why is JB Hi-Fi Limited in limelight?
JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) shared its Q2 sales and preliminary half year 2023 results. The company marked a growth of 8.6% in its preliminary unaudited HY23 sales. JB Hi-Fi posted an increase of 14% in EBIT in HY23. Australia-based consumer electronics and home appliances retail company JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH),...
kalkinemedia.com
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO as aviation market improves
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said on Monday it is looking to relist Virgin Australia - a move that comes as the domestic aviation market bounces back strongly from its pandemic lows. A listing of the country's second-biggest airline would likely be one of Australia's largest IPOs in...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far?
Buy now, pay later is a digital innovation that has changed how we make payments. The sector players offer a relatively new type of personal lending, enabling users to make payments towards their purchases of goods and services in convenient and manageable instalments over time. In today’s show, we cover: Zip, Splitit Payments and Humm.
China's NetEase criticizes Blizzard offer as unequal, unfair
HONG KONG — (AP) — China games company NetEase Inc. has rejected a proposal from World of Warcraft creator Activision Blizzard to temporarily extend its partnership while the U.S. company seeks a new partner, calling the proposed terms “unequal and unfair” in an escalating public spat.
kalkinemedia.com
How these two US streaming stocks are faring in January?
Netflix’s revenue in Q3 2022 was US$ 7.92 billion. Walt Disney Company posted Q4 2022 revenue of US$ 20,150 million. Netflix reported net income of US$ 1.39 billion in Q4 2022. When most other stocks and sectors suffered during the past year owing to market volatility triggered by inflation,...
kalkinemedia.com
ADVISORY-Taiwan markets closed for holiday starting Jan. 18
TAIPEI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's stock and bond markets are closed from Wednesday, Jan. 18, for the Lunar New Year holiday. The foreign exchange and money markets will be closed from Friday, Jan. 20. All markets will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard) Disclaimer. The above...
kalkinemedia.com
Snam CEO says gas supply problems need structural, not short-term fixes
ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy's gas grid operator Snam said it was too early to say that Europe has solved its gas supply problems now that prices have fallen from peak levels, with deeper issues unresolved. "I think it would be premature to think that the problems have...
Comments / 0