Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
kalkinemedia.com
Tunisia president's former top aide jailed in absentia: media reports
Tunisian President Kais Saied's former chief of staff was sentenced in absentia on Tuesday to prison over audio recordings critical of him, local media reported. Nadia Akacha had been a key aide to Saied until she quit in January last year, citing "fundamental differences of opinion" over the national interest.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
kalkinemedia.com
Zelensky condemns Russians' 'cowardly silence' over Dnipro strike
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Russian people's "cowardly silence" following the missile strike on a tower block in the city of Dnipro that has so far killed 30 people. "Your cowardly silence, your attempt to 'wait out' what is happening, will only end with the fact that one...
kalkinemedia.com
Thousands protest in Tel Aviv against PM Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government
On 14 January tens of thousands protested in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy. His government has announced controversial measures like settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, social reforms that worry members and supporters of the LGBTQ community and a controversial plan to hand more powers to lawmakers in appointing judges and overriding Supreme Court decisions.
kalkinemedia.com
NATO hints at more heavy weapons for Ukraine
Kyiv can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, NATO said Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his forces after their claimed capture of a Ukraine town. Dramatic rescue efforts unfolded at a tower block in the eastern city of Dnipro, shattered by a Russian missile...
