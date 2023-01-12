Read full article on original website
UK payments firm Wise lifts FY income growth forecast on rising rates
(Reuters) - Money-transfer and lending firm Wise Plc raised its full-year total income growth forecast on Tuesday, saying the UK central bank's interest rate hikes were helping boost its revenue. The London-based company now expects total income to rise 68%-72% in the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with its...
AIA Group Bought Back 2.6 Mln Shares For HK$224.9 Mln On Jan 17- HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.6 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 17- HKEX FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Bombardier raises 2022 revenue and free cash flow outlook, shares rise
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc on Tuesday raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow above analysts' expectations, helped by robust demand for private planes. Montreal-based Bombardier, which also took steps to reduce the cost of its debt, now expects full-year revenue to...
Bombardier Increases The Maximum Amount Sought Under Its Cash Tender Offer From $104 Mln To $354 Mln
* INCREASES THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT SOUGHT UNDER ITS CASH TENDER OFFER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TODAY. * THE AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT SHALL BE RAISED FROM $104 MLNTO $354 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
Hong Kong stocks close with losses
Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than 40 years owing to the impact of Covid lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 169.08 points to 21,577.64. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or...
United Microelectronics Corp reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* United Microelectronics Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 26 cents per share. * Revenue rose 3.5% to $2.21 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $2.17 billion. * United Microelectronics Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 25 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 8.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * United Microelectronics Corp shares had risen by 15.9% this quarter. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for United Microelectronics Corp is $7.85 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:01 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.26 0.25 Missed Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat.
United Microelectronics Corp <UMC>: Profits of 25 cents announced for fourth quarter
17 January 2023 03:09 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by United Microelectronics Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 25 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 24 cents. Profits of 26 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 26 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.21 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.17 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.21 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.22 0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:09 a.m.
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
Bank First Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) _ Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.8 million. The Manitowoc, Wisconsin-based bank said it had earnings of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share. The company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period. Its revenue...
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO as aviation market improves
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said on Monday it is looking to relist Virgin Australia - a move that comes as the domestic aviation market bounces back strongly from its pandemic lows. A listing of the country's second-biggest airline would likely be one of Australia's largest IPOs in...
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange deadline for third time
ACCRA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange, this time to Jan. 31, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday. The crisis-hit nation launched the debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with...
Marks and Spencer plans 3,400 new jobs after Covid axe
British food-to-clothing retailer Marks and Spencer on Monday announced plans for more than 3,400 new jobs thanks to store openings, following sizeable shop closures and job losses during the pandemic. M&S said in a statement that it would open 20 new large stores across the UK. It comes after the...
Ballard Announces Project With Adani To Develop A Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck For Mining & Transportation
* BALLARD ANNOUNCES PROJECT WITH ADANI TO DEVELOP A HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRUCK FOR MINING & TRANSPORTATION. * BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - FCET IS SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED IN INDIA IN 2023. * BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH A PILOT PROJECT TO DEVELOP A HYDROGEN FUEL...
Bombardier Announces Pricing Of Its New Issuance Of Senior Notes Due 2029
* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS NEW ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029. * PRICED ITS OFFERING OF US$750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 1, 2029. * NEW SENIOR NOTES WILL CARRY A COUPON OF 7.50% PER ANNUM AND WILL BE SOLD AT PAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Which sectors are pushing ASX higher today?
Australian shares have opened higher, boosted by miners, banks and real estate stocks. The S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5 per cent, or 38.1 points in the opening minutes of trade in a broad advance. All 11 sharemarket sectors were higher in the morning. Bauxite miner, alumina refiner and aluminium smelter Alumina, up 2.3 per cent, was doing the best on the benchmark index. Champion Iron, down 2 per cent was doing the worst. Super Retail Group rallied 7.1 per cent. Tyro Payments surged 10.7 per cent. Ioneer soared 24.2 per cent. Bigtincan advanced 6.8 per cent. Baby Bunting sank 10.2 per cent.
TABLE-Activia Properties<3279.T>-6 MTH results
Jan 17 (Reuters) Activia Properties Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2022 ended May 31, 2022 to May 31, 2023 to Nov 30, 2023 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 16.18 15.51 16.15 17.17 (+4.3 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (+6.3 pct ) Net 7.84 7.73 7.87 8.28 (+1.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (+5.2 pct ) Div 9,300 yen 9,510 yen 9,350 yen 9,300 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3279.T.
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
How these two US streaming stocks are faring in January?
Netflix’s revenue in Q3 2022 was US$ 7.92 billion. Walt Disney Company posted Q4 2022 revenue of US$ 20,150 million. Netflix reported net income of US$ 1.39 billion in Q4 2022. When most other stocks and sectors suffered during the past year owing to market volatility triggered by inflation,...
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
