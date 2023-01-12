Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Leadership Changes
* PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF SUZANNE FOSTER AS CHAIR OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - CHRIS SCOTT HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 13, 2022. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - RUSSELL WAGNER WILL...
kalkinemedia.com
Maverix Receives Court Approval For Arrangement With Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
* MAVERIX RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Kitchen Culture Holdings Announces Discontinuance Of Legal Proceedings
* UPDATES ON AUG 10, 2021 ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACTION COMMENCED BY AN INDIVIDUAL AGAINST CO. * ON 11 JAN, INDIVIDUAL FILED NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF CO. * ON 11 JAN, CO FILED A NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF INDIVIDUAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
Siemens Gamesa Receives Firm Order For Supply Of Wind Turbines To Canada
* RECEIVED FIRM ORDER FOR SUPPLY OF WIND TURBINES FOR ONE WIND FARM IN CANADA, WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 495 MW. * FIRM ORDER ENCOMPASSES SUPPLY OF A MIX OF SG 5.0-145 AND SG 6.6-170 WIND TURBINES, AS WELL AS 10-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT. * CONFIRMS THAT CONTRACTUAL REQUIREMENTS FOR...
kalkinemedia.com
Destiny Media: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $258,000. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $1 million in the period. _____. This...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Comments / 0