Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Leadership Changes
* PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES WITH THE APPOINTMENT OF SUZANNE FOSTER AS CHAIR OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - CHRIS SCOTT HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE JANUARY 13, 2022. * PERIMETER MEDICAL IMAGING AI INC - RUSSELL WAGNER WILL...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
kalkinemedia.com
Siemens Gamesa Receives Firm Order For Supply Of Wind Turbines To Canada
* RECEIVED FIRM ORDER FOR SUPPLY OF WIND TURBINES FOR ONE WIND FARM IN CANADA, WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 495 MW. * FIRM ORDER ENCOMPASSES SUPPLY OF A MIX OF SG 5.0-145 AND SG 6.6-170 WIND TURBINES, AS WELL AS 10-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT. * CONFIRMS THAT CONTRACTUAL REQUIREMENTS FOR...
kalkinemedia.com
Bombardier Increases The Maximum Amount Sought Under Its Cash Tender Offer From $104 Mln To $354 Mln
* INCREASES THE MAXIMUM AMOUNT SOUGHT UNDER ITS CASH TENDER OFFER PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TODAY. * THE AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT SHALL BE RAISED FROM $104 MLNTO $354 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
kalkinemedia.com
Veidekke Wins 1 Bln NOK Contract In Bjørvika
* OSLO S UTVIKLING (OSU) HAS SELECTED VEIDEKKE AS DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACTOR FOR MARIAKVARTALET RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN BJØRVIKA. * CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT IS WORTH MORE THAN NOK 1 BILLION AND WILL BE STARTED WHEN SUFFICIENT SALES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
Maverix Receives Court Approval For Arrangement With Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
* MAVERIX RECEIVES COURT APPROVAL FOR ARRANGEMENT WITH TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Activia Properties<3279.T>-6 MTH results
Jan 17 (Reuters) Activia Properties Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Nov 30, 2022 ended May 31, 2022 to May 31, 2023 to Nov 30, 2023 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 16.18 15.51 16.15 17.17 (+4.3 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) (-0.2 pct ) (+6.3 pct ) Net 7.84 7.73 7.87 8.28 (+1.5 pct ) (-0.3 pct ) (+0.3 pct ) (+5.2 pct ) Div 9,300 yen 9,510 yen 9,350 yen 9,300 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3279.T.
kalkinemedia.com
Ballard Announces Project With Adani To Develop A Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck For Mining & Transportation
* BALLARD ANNOUNCES PROJECT WITH ADANI TO DEVELOP A HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TRUCK FOR MINING & TRANSPORTATION. * BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - FCET IS SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED IN INDIA IN 2023. * BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - AGREEMENT TO LAUNCH A PILOT PROJECT TO DEVELOP A HYDROGEN FUEL...
kalkinemedia.com
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Column: PGA Tour fields may go from Who's Who to Who's That?. Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
kalkinemedia.com
Bombardier Announces Pricing Of Its New Issuance Of Senior Notes Due 2029
* ANNOUNCES PRICING OF ITS NEW ISSUANCE OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2029. * PRICED ITS OFFERING OF US$750 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW SENIOR NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 1, 2029. * NEW SENIOR NOTES WILL CARRY A COUPON OF 7.50% PER ANNUM AND WILL BE SOLD AT PAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
kalkinemedia.com
Luye Pharma SAys U.S. FDA Approves Co's Rykindo® For Treatment Of Schizophrenia And Bipolar 1 Disorder
* LUYE PHARMA- U.S. FDA APPROVES LUYE PHARMA'S RYKINDO® FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA AND BIPOLAR 1 DISORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Dallah Healthcare Acquires Shares In International Medical Center Co
* COMPLETION PROCEDURES OF SHARES ACQUISITION IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER COMPANY. * FINANCIAL IMPACT WILL BE VISIBLE ON FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING FROM Q1 2023. * FOLLOWING ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER , DALLAH’S OWNERSHIP PERCENTAGE WILL BE 27.18% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
kalkinemedia.com
E.ON SE Receives Order From DS Smith
* WTE PLANT, DUE TO BE COMPLETED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2025 IS BEING BUILT AND OPERATED BY E.ON. * IN ADDITION TO THE NEW WTE CHP PLANT THAT IS BEING BUILT ON SITE, E.ON WILL ALSO PURCHASE AND OPERATE THE EXISTING CHP PLANT ON SITE FROM JANUARY 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
Kitchen Culture Holdings Announces Discontinuance Of Legal Proceedings
* UPDATES ON AUG 10, 2021 ANNOUNCEMENT ON ACTION COMMENCED BY AN INDIVIDUAL AGAINST CO. * ON 11 JAN, INDIVIDUAL FILED NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF CO. * ON 11 JAN, CO FILED A NOTICE OF DISCONTINUANCE WITH CONSENT OF INDIVIDUAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer.
kalkinemedia.com
Marks and Spencer plans 3,400 new jobs after Covid axe
British food-to-clothing retailer Marks and Spencer on Monday announced plans for more than 3,400 new jobs thanks to store openings, following sizeable shop closures and job losses during the pandemic. M&S said in a statement that it would open 20 new large stores across the UK. It comes after the...
kalkinemedia.com
Bombardier raises 2022 revenue and free cash flow outlook, shares rise
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canadian business jet maker Bombardier Inc on Tuesday raised its 2022 forecast for revenue and free cash flow above analysts' expectations, helped by robust demand for private planes. Montreal-based Bombardier, which also took steps to reduce the cost of its debt, now expects full-year revenue to...
kalkinemedia.com
Destiny Media: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSNY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $258,000. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. The distributor of secured pre-release music and video posted revenue of $1 million in the period. _____. This...
kalkinemedia.com
United Microelectronics Corp <UMC>: Profits of 25 cents announced for fourth quarter
17 January 2023 03:09 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by United Microelectronics Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 25 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 24 cents. Profits of 26 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 26 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.21 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.17 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.21 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.22 0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:09 a.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Hong Kong stocks close with losses
Hong Kong stocks ended in negative territory Tuesday after data showed China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than 40 years owing to the impact of Covid lockdowns. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.78 percent, or 169.08 points to 21,577.64. The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.10 percent, or...
Comments / 0