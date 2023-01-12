ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo shares jump after Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares advanced Wednesday, with Tokyo gaining more than 2% after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures edged higher. The Bank of...
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Stock Futures Fall as Earnings Season Continues

U.S. stock futures were lower on Tuesday night. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 77 points, or 0.23%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively. Shares of United Airlines rose more than 1% in extended trading after the company beat Wall Street's...
Jim Cramer Warns Investors Not to Panic-Sell Reliable Stocks

CNBC’s Jim Cramer told investors not to discard their traditional, steady stocks after Tuesday’s trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday on the back of weaker-than-expected bank earnings, which ended a four-day winning streak. CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors not to discard...
Jeremy Hunt ‘planning a slimmed-down spring budget with no tax cuts’

Jeremy Hunt is planning a “slimmed down” spring budget with no immediate tax cuts as the Conservatives press ahead with attempts to win back economic credibility after the damage inflicted by the Truss administration. Treasury insiders told the Guardian the chancellor was not expected to announce any tax...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

