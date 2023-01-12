ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook

Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
NBC Miami

Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range

The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened 2.6% against...
KRMG

Tokyo shares jump after Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares advanced Wednesday, with Tokyo gaining more than 2% after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures edged higher. The...
NBC Miami

China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates

BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
NBC Miami

Idea of De-Globalization Is a ‘Mirage,' Says Historian Niall Ferguson

Niall Ferguson, author and Hoover Institution senior fellow, said the idea that globalization has peaked is not borne out by data. He also critiqued the concepts of the world facing a "polycrisis" or "geopolitical recession," arguing recent structural changes were "just history happening." "A lot of what appears to be...
NBC Miami

IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
NBC Miami

China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades

BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
The Guardian

Jeremy Hunt ‘planning a slimmed-down spring budget with no tax cuts’

Jeremy Hunt is planning a “slimmed down” spring budget with no immediate tax cuts as the Conservatives press ahead with attempts to win back economic credibility after the damage inflicted by the Truss administration. Treasury insiders told the Guardian the chancellor was not expected to announce any tax...

