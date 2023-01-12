Read full article on original website
10-Year Treasury Yields Are Little Changed as Traders Await Fed Speaker Comments, Key Economic Data
U.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday as traders looked to remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that could provide hints about the central bank's policy plans and awaited key economic data. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by less than 1 basis points at 3.513%. The yield on the...
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman Says He's Confident Deal Activity Will Return Once the Fed Pauses
Morgan Stanley's James Gorman said he's more confident on the markets than the rest of Wall Street, seeing a return of deal-making as soon as the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates. "I'm highly confident that when the Fed pauses, deal activity and underwriting activity will go up. I would...
‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook
Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
Japanese Yen Weakens as Bank of Japan Makes No Changes to Yield Curve Range
The Japanese yen weakened by more than 2% after the Bank of Japan announced no changes to its yield curve control. The Japanese currency weakened against the U.S. dollar after the Bank of Japan surprised markets by keeping its yield curve tolerance band unchanged. The Japanese yen weakened 2.6% against...
ECB's Centeno Projects ‘a Few' More Rate Hikes in the Next Couple of Meetings ‘at Least'
Recent data showed a slowdown in headline inflation, which nevertheless remains well above the ECB's 2% target. December inflation for the euro zone came in at 9.2%. The ECB's latest projections suggest a growth rate of 0.5% for the euro zone in 2023, followed by 1.9% in 2024. DAVOS, Switzerland...
Tokyo shares jump after Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares advanced Wednesday, with Tokyo gaining more than 2% after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, dispelling speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Oil prices rose and U.S. futures edged higher. The...
China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates
BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
Economic Data Is Often Misunderstood, Hurting Black Workers: AFL-CIO Chief Economist William Spriggs
When there's an economic slowdown, the racial employment gap grows. But mainstream economic data doesn't always reflect the struggle, according to William Spriggs, Howard University economics professor and chief economist for the AFL-CIO. Following the pandemic, Black unemployment rates fell. Spriggs said this seemingly positive trend came to be for...
Idea of De-Globalization Is a ‘Mirage,' Says Historian Niall Ferguson
Niall Ferguson, author and Hoover Institution senior fellow, said the idea that globalization has peaked is not borne out by data. He also critiqued the concepts of the world facing a "polycrisis" or "geopolitical recession," arguing recent structural changes were "just history happening." "A lot of what appears to be...
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
CEOs Are the Most Pessimistic They've Been in More Than a Decade as World Faces a Slowdown
Some 73% of CEOs think global growth will decline in the next year, according to a new survey by PwC. The survey was made up of 4,410 CEOs across 105 countries. It also showed that almost 40% believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories.
China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades
BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
Jeremy Hunt ‘planning a slimmed-down spring budget with no tax cuts’
Jeremy Hunt is planning a “slimmed down” spring budget with no immediate tax cuts as the Conservatives press ahead with attempts to win back economic credibility after the damage inflicted by the Truss administration. Treasury insiders told the Guardian the chancellor was not expected to announce any tax...
