ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous

Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson drops playoff truth bomb after brutal loss vs. Bulls

Klay Thompson definitely wasn’t his team’s problem on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. The Golden State Warriors star had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists, shooting 8-of-15 from beyond the arc to continue his stellar play over the last three weeks. But it wasn’t enough to lift the Warriors to victory, as their penchant […] The post Klay Thompson drops playoff truth bomb after brutal loss vs. Bulls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
131K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy