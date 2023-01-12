ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there

By Chris Panella,Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TagVR_0kCXN7VH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0YQN_0kCXN7VH00
US President Joe Biden

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden downplayed security concerns after classified documents were found at his Delaware home.
  • Biden told reporters the documents were in his locked garage, not "sitting out on the street."
  • This is the second batch of documents discovered in Biden's possession, with the first group found at his former office.

President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that a second batch of classified documents was found in his garage, but suggested they were safe because the garage — which stored his Corvette — was locked.

At a White House press conference, Biden downplayed security concerns about the materials found at his house in Delaware.

When a Fox News reporter asked what Biden was thinking by keeping documents in his garage next to his Corvette, Biden pushed back. "By the way, my Corvette's in a locked garage, OK? So it's not like they're sitting out on the street," he said.

"So the material was in a locked garage?" asked Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.

Biden responded: "Yes — as well as my Corvette."

On Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to probe the matter and the White House said it would cooperate with the investigation .

The latest cache of classified documents being unearthed comes after a first batch of classified documents were discovered last fall at Biden's former private office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington. CNN reported the documents covered topics that included Ukraine, Iran, and the UK.

It is currently unclear how many documents are in the new batch and what they were about.

"People know I take classified documents and materials seriously," Biden said on Thursday, adding he was "cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department review" of the matter.

Biden also takes his 1967 Corvette seriously, a wedding gift from his dad who ran a Chevrolet dealership.

Biden once laughed at The Onion's parody of him washing a Trans Am, shirtless in the White House driveway. "You think I'd drive a Trans Am?" he joked in a 2011 Car and Driver interview.

As vice president, he famously burned rubber in his classic Corvette Stingray convertible when he took Jay Leno for a ride.

"It feels great, man," he said. "I shouldn't say it on television...I like speed."

Then former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who died in 2021, passed him in a newer model. "I wondered who the hell that cowboy was in front of me," Biden shouted at Powell.

His son Hunter Biden was with him on that day and the two spoke with Popular Mechanics, giving a deeply personal father-son interview , after Joe Biden's joy ride. "We just love beautiful machines," Hunter Biden said.

Fox News on Thursday unearthed a 2020 campaign video with 7.5 million views of Biden backing the car a garage, though it wasn't clear if the garage in the video was the same one where the documents were found.

The Justice Department is already investigating Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump , for keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida and allegedly obstructing investigators.

In September, Biden trashed Trump's own handling of documents in a 60 Minutes interview as "totally irresponsible."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 916

jason holmes
5d ago

So that’s not a legal defense you thwack of a president. You weren’t supposed to have them in the first place! You irresponsible antelope! GTFOH already!

Reply(40)
414
gerry mccook
5d ago

let's hear it from all the dipsticks that back this moron. "well he's better than trump " I don't like trump either but if you don't have a better response than that. you should reevaluate your thinking.

Reply(28)
249
Richard DeMott
4d ago

The democrats and the leftist liberals had it in for Trump even before he was inaugurated president, then they pull the Jan 6 crap on him because he called them out on their BS. One thing he is absolutely correct in saying is that we have to fight like hell or we're not going to have a country anymore. Either people have to fight for their freedom or the democrats will continue to silently steal our freedom behind our backs while regulating us full blast from the front. So really it all comes down to us The American People. Are we going to protect and defend like patriots or are we going to waffle in blissful ignorance like pansies to the corruption of the current administration and allow them to steal the most precious thing we have in this country. Our freedom?

Reply(26)
234
Related
RadarOnline

'She Wanted To Laugh So Bad': Biden Mistakenly Calls VP Kamala 'PRESIDENT Harris' In Border Speech Blunder

President Biden mistakenly referred to VP Kamala Harris as "President Harris" while discussing his administration's latest policies to address the border crisis, sparking a series of reactions online following his latest gaffe.RadarOnline.com has learned the commander-in-chief's speech blunder happened as he delivered remarks at the White House on Thursday, accidentally mixing up her job title."President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving," Biden said in the viral video, proudly sharing, "And thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private...
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

824K+
Followers
48K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy