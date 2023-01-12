Blood in the Bathroom: More Testimony in Millete Hearing

SAN DIEGO - A forensic investigator with the Chula Vista Police Department says blood was found in the Master Bathroom of the home of a missing mother and her husband, who's accused of killing her.

During a preliminary hearing for Larry Millete on Wednesday, David Garber said blood splatter was found on a vanity in the bathroom and in other areas, but he was unaware of any lab results, specifically if the blood belonged to Maya Millete, who's been missing for two years.

Larry is charged with killing his wife, despite the fact that her body has never been found. The hearing continues Thursday with more expert and witness testimony. The judge will decide if there is enough evidence to put Larry on trial for murder.

