ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Blood in the Bathroom: More Testimony in Millete Hearing

By Eddie McCoven
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bUoZ_0kCWmf8000

SAN DIEGO - A forensic investigator with the Chula Vista Police Department says blood was found in the Master Bathroom of the home of a missing mother and her husband, who's accused of killing her.

During a preliminary hearing for Larry Millete on Wednesday, David Garber said blood splatter was found on a vanity in the bathroom and in other areas, but he was unaware of any lab results, specifically if the blood belonged to Maya Millete, who's been missing for two years.

Larry is charged with killing his wife, despite the fact that her body has never been found. The hearing continues Thursday with more expert and witness testimony. The judge will decide if there is enough evidence to put Larry on trial for murder.

Watch the hearing live and get the latest updates on the case from reporting partner 10 News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Man Stabbed Twice While Walking on Gaslamp Sidewalk

A 29-year-old man was seriously injured when he was stabbed twice in the upper body while walking on a sidewalk in the Gaslamp neighborhood, police said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue, according to Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Younger brother of missing Chula Vista woman testifies

A Chula Vista woman who disappeared two years ago after she was allegedly murdered by her husband described in text messages that her husband had routinely been engaging in controlling, abusive behavior, it was revealed in court today. In the summer of 2020, May "Maya" Millete told her younger brother,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

Escondido police respond to fatal pedestrian crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Escondido Police Department says a woman died after a pickup truck hit her at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Avenue Saturday evening. Officers first received reports of the truck vs. pedestrian crash around 5:22 p.m. EPD's press release says officers arrived on scene within minutes and gave CPR to the unidentified female victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy