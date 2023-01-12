ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Fast Food May Be Toxic to Your Liver

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrJZL_0kCWhdFv00

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Do your liver a favor and steer clear of fast food, new research urges.

People with obesity or diabetes who consumed 20% or more of their daily calories from fast food had severely elevated levels of fat in their liver compared to those who ate less fast food or none.

Even the general U.S. population had moderate increases in liver fat when fast food made up one-fifth or more of their diet, the study found.

“Healthy livers contain a small amount of fat, usually less than 5%, and even a moderate increase in fat can lead to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease,” said lead study author Dr. Ani Kardashian . She is a hepatologist with University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine, in Los Angeles.

“The severe rise in liver fat in those with obesity or diabetes is especially striking, and probably due to the fact that these conditions cause a greater susceptibility for fat to build up in the liver,” Kardashian said in a university news release.

Kardashian said this is one of the first studies to demonstrate the negative impact of fast food on liver health.

Even a relatively modest amount can be harmful, she warned.

“If people eat one meal a day at a fast-food restaurant, they may think they aren’t doing harm,” Kardashian said. “However, if that one meal equals at least one-fifth of their daily calories, they are putting their livers at risk.”

For the study, the researchers used data from a nationwide health and nutrition survey conducted in 2017 and 2018 to determine the impact of fast-food consumption on fatty liver disease, also called liver steatosis. The condition can cause cirrhosis, or scarring, of the liver, and potentially lead to cancer or liver failure.

For this study, fast food and pizza from either a drive-through restaurant or one without wait staff were included.

The investigators compared fast-food consumption with fatty liver measurements in 4,000 adults.

About 52% consumed some fast food. Of those, 29% got at least one-fifth of their daily calories from fast food. About 29% had a rise in liver fat levels.

“Our findings are particularly alarming as fast-food consumption has gone up in the last 50 years, regardless of socioeconomic status,” Kardashian said. “We’ve also seen a substantial surge in fast-food dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is probably related to the decline in full-service restaurant dining and rising rates of food insecurity. We worry that the number of those with fatty livers has gone up even more since the time of the survey.”

More than 30% of the U.S. population has liver steatosis, the study authors noted.

Kardashian said she hopes the study will encourage health care providers to offer patients, especially those with obesity or diabetes, more nutrition education. The only way to treat liver steatosis is through better diet.

The findings were published online Jan. 10 in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on fatty liver disease .

SOURCE: University of Southern California–Health Sciences, news release, Jan. 10, 2023

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

Does alcohol cause liver cancer?

Alcohol use has links to several different cancers, including liver cancer. Research suggests it may contribute to liver cancer development in some people. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that in the United States in 2022, 41,260 people received a diagnosis of liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer, and around...
EatingWell

Can You Eat Eggs If You Have High Cholesterol?

Eggs are a delicious and versatile kitchen staple that is the star of a variety of quick and easy meals. However, eggs also have a long history of being vilified as unhealthy because they are high in cholesterol. As someone with high cholesterol, you may be wondering whether it is ok to include eggs in your diet.
MedicalXpress

On nutrition: Dealing with fatty liver disease

After reading a recent column on spirulina, MH from Dothan, Alabama, writes: "Will spirulina have an adverse effect on fatty liver disease? And do you have other information or suggestions for dealing with fatty liver disease?" Dear MH, I'll answer your second question first, because I have a lot of...
ALABAMA STATE
Medical News Today

How does liver cancer affect the skin?

Liver cancer can destroy liver cells and block connections between the liver and other organs. As a result, liver cancer may prevent the liver from processing a substance called bilirubin. This causes a buildup of bilirubin within the blood, leading to jaundice. This article looks at how liver cancer affects...
Medical News Today

The causes of a sudden cholesterol increase

Certain factors can contribute to a sudden increase in cholesterol, such as stress, diet, and lifestyle habits, including smoking and drinking alcohol. People should ensure they keep their cholesterol at a safe level to avoid health complications. Cholesterol is a waxy, fatty substance in cells. It is important for making...
The Herald News

What Are Hernias, and How Are They Treated?

SUNDAY, Jan. 15, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Moving a heavy object or even coughing can result in a medical condition known as a hernia. While it’s common, many people don’t know what a hernia is, according to an expert at Penn State Health, who offered details on causes, symptoms and treatment. “While we typically associate heavy lifting or strenuous activity with the development of a hernia, other congenital abdominal wall...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Fatty Liver Disease Not Linked to Increased Risk of Parkinson’s

Fatty liver disease may not be among the risk factors for Parkinson’s in either men or women, according to a study in the Netherlands involving older people with liver problems. The new study found no link to an increased risk of the neurodegenerative disorder in this elderly European population.
Medical News Today

Type 2 diabetes: Researchers identify gut bacteria linked to insulin sensitivity

A recent study analyzed associations between 36 bacteria found in the gut and a person’s ability to maintain healthy insulin levels. They found 10 bacteria associated with a lower rate of blood sugar levels fluctuating abnormally. The study is part of an ongoing, prospective study led by researchers at...
techaiapp.com

Fast-Food Fans May Face Liver Damage

Jan. 13, 2023 – A new study that shows the harm to the liver of eating fast food might provide people with motivation to eat less of it in the new year. The study found that eating at least 20% of total daily calories from fast food can increase the risk of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition where fat builds up in the liver. The disease can lead to cirrhosis and its complications, including liver failure and liver cancer.
Hep

Liver Cancer Is Expected to Rise 55% by 2040

Liver cancer is among the leading causes of cancer death worldwide, and incidence and mortality are both expected to increase dramatically over the next decade and a half, according to an analysis published in the Journal of Hepatology. “Liver cancer is a major cause of death in many countries, and...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy