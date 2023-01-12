ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL-Atlanta to host potential AFC Championship between Bills, Chiefs

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7pN3_0kCWXdxz00

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) has selected Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to host a potential AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the league said on Thursday.

Teams agreed last week that the conference championship would be played at a neutral site if the teams in it had completed an unequal number of games and each could have been a number-one seed.

The Bills were unable to complete their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the game in an incident that sent shockwaves through the league.

Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday and is expected to undergo rehab at home.

The agreement to contest an AFC Championship between the Bills and Chiefs on a neutral site was designed to "mitigate the competitive inequities" created by the cancellation of the Week 17 game.

"We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance."

The Bills are expected to play the Miami Dolphins in their Wild Card game on Sunday, while the Chiefs enjoy a playoff bye week.

The AFC Championship will take place Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy