Menominee students will not return next week due to 'suspicious dust'

MENOMINEE — The date for returning to the Menominee Junior/Senior High School has been pushed back after discovering “suspicious dust,” said Derek Butler, Menominee Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Education president at a meeting on Wednesday. Teachers will return on a tentative date of Feb. 6, and students will return on an undetermined date.

Butler said that dust was discovered after classrooms were 90% staged and most teacher’s materials were placed in rooms. Teachers were supposed to return on Monday, with students to come back next Tuesday.

MENTAL HEALTHThe prolonged online learning, caused by being unable to be in-person, has affected students’ mental health, said Kamryn Olson, a junior.

“I’m probably one of the most happy-go-lucky people you’d ever meet, but it’s really hard to know that kids like me are actually struggling a little bit with mental health,” Olson said. “I’ve never had to struggle with something like that before. Sitting and staring at my computer screen all day just takes a toll. I’ve never ever felt this way.”

Teachers are noticing, too.

Nate Djupstrom, a counselor and former teacher at the Junior/Senior High School, said skipping over mental health issues in the meeting was not a good message to send to students, who were in greater attendance at this meeting than the last. In the meeting, the board said they would address it at a committee level, which wasn’t made with bad intent, but that may be different than what students heard, he said.

“I have never heard in my life a student come up to a teacher and say, ‘My mental health is suffering,’” he said, saying that it’s happening now.

Mason Kewley, a teacher, also reiterated what Djupstrom said, that it sent “a bad message.”

PR PERSONButler said the costs this building requires will eventually lead to litigation. He said they will hire a communications specialist at the advisement of their legal team, but the board blocked the hiring of the position. The proposed specialist was Dorreen Dembski of Dorreen Dembski Communication Services LLC, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

In a 2-4 vote, the board disapproved of hiring a specialist, with Butler and board member Becky Thoune voting yes. Board members Dawn Wesolowski, Nicole Myszak, Cindy Jones and Jocelyn Rankinen voted no. The five-month contract, which would cost about $10,000 to $12,000, was not available for the board members to review as it was not shared yet with superintendent Rich Sarau.

“With the impending legal issues we are facing, it’s vital in order to protect the district — that we do not put ourselves in a compromised position,” Butler said ahead of the vote. “It pains me that I know our role. It sent me to the hospital — it is not easy.”

CONTRACTSMany people questioned the hiring of a communications person, including Justin Bardowski, Menominee Junior/Senior High’s assistant principal, in light of the pending contract negotiations.

“Their contracts can’t get signed, and we can hire a PR person? To me, what this says is, ‘We can take care of everybody at the top by hiring a PR manager, but the teachers and the students who are on the front lines, we cannot take care of,’” Bardowski said, speaking personally, as the room of around 75 people applauded.

Butler said the contracts are currently being approved by the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) for language, but the staff approving the contracts had COVID. After his comment, the room started to get louder due to people talking among themselves.

“We are — listen — we are going to retro-pay the staff,” Butler said. “People will get their negotiated rate.”

ASBESTOS PROBLEMSRegarding the school’s suspicious dust, Butler said there needs to be another cleaning before construction can resume. The goal is to get SitelogIQ, the construction team, back next Wednesday. After construction is done, it will take another cleaning and a test of the air quality before people can return.

The school was closed on Aug. 1 after sustaining flood damage in an estimated 30 rooms. Heavy rains overwhelmed the temporary caps placed on five roof openings to install new ventilators.

“The water event was, in essence, the first stage in an overall asbestos event,” Butler said. “The asbestos event ultimately infused fibers throughout our entire facility.”

ALTERNATE LOCATIONThe school is still exploring alternative locations, but Butler said there are costs involved, including infrastructure and IT upgrades. If it’s only going to be for two or three weeks, it doesn’t make sense. He said the greatest hurdle has been thinking it’s not worth going to an alternative because they think construction will be done, only to have another setback.

Amber Olsen, a parent, said the school should have kids come in two days a week, switching different grades back and forth.

“I think my biggest frustration: We were here in September asking if you had a contingency plan. If you had a Plan B,” she said.

Also, at the meeting, the board unanimously approved Debbie Kroll’s hiring to serve as Central’s interim principal. The administration and superintendent will devise a plan to address grades, which they will present to the board at a future meeting.

The next regular board meeting is next Wednesday at 6 p.m.