ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Menominee students will not return next week due to 'suspicious dust'

By ERIN NOHA EagleHerald Staff Writer
Eagle Herald
Eagle Herald
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asR2J_0kCVTEWT00

MENOMINEE — The date for returning to the Menominee Junior/Senior High School has been pushed back after discovering “suspicious dust,” said Derek Butler, Menominee Area Public Schools (MAPS) Board of Education president at a meeting on Wednesday. Teachers will return on a tentative date of Feb. 6, and students will return on an undetermined date.

Butler said that dust was discovered after classrooms were 90% staged and most teacher’s materials were placed in rooms. Teachers were supposed to return on Monday, with students to come back next Tuesday.

MENTAL HEALTHThe prolonged online learning, caused by being unable to be in-person, has affected students’ mental health, said Kamryn Olson, a junior.

“I’m probably one of the most happy-go-lucky people you’d ever meet, but it’s really hard to know that kids like me are actually struggling a little bit with mental health,” Olson said. “I’ve never had to struggle with something like that before. Sitting and staring at my computer screen all day just takes a toll. I’ve never ever felt this way.”

Teachers are noticing, too.

Nate Djupstrom, a counselor and former teacher at the Junior/Senior High School, said skipping over mental health issues in the meeting was not a good message to send to students, who were in greater attendance at this meeting than the last. In the meeting, the board said they would address it at a committee level, which wasn’t made with bad intent, but that may be different than what students heard, he said.

“I have never heard in my life a student come up to a teacher and say, ‘My mental health is suffering,’” he said, saying that it’s happening now.

Mason Kewley, a teacher, also reiterated what Djupstrom said, that it sent “a bad message.”

PR PERSONButler said the costs this building requires will eventually lead to litigation. He said they will hire a communications specialist at the advisement of their legal team, but the board blocked the hiring of the position. The proposed specialist was Dorreen Dembski of Dorreen Dembski Communication Services LLC, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

In a 2-4 vote, the board disapproved of hiring a specialist, with Butler and board member Becky Thoune voting yes. Board members Dawn Wesolowski, Nicole Myszak, Cindy Jones and Jocelyn Rankinen voted no. The five-month contract, which would cost about $10,000 to $12,000, was not available for the board members to review as it was not shared yet with superintendent Rich Sarau.

“With the impending legal issues we are facing, it’s vital in order to protect the district — that we do not put ourselves in a compromised position,” Butler said ahead of the vote. “It pains me that I know our role. It sent me to the hospital — it is not easy.”

CONTRACTSMany people questioned the hiring of a communications person, including Justin Bardowski, Menominee Junior/Senior High’s assistant principal, in light of the pending contract negotiations.

“Their contracts can’t get signed, and we can hire a PR person? To me, what this says is, ‘We can take care of everybody at the top by hiring a PR manager, but the teachers and the students who are on the front lines, we cannot take care of,’” Bardowski said, speaking personally, as the room of around 75 people applauded.

Butler said the contracts are currently being approved by the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) for language, but the staff approving the contracts had COVID. After his comment, the room started to get louder due to people talking among themselves.

“We are — listen — we are going to retro-pay the staff,” Butler said. “People will get their negotiated rate.”

ASBESTOS PROBLEMSRegarding the school’s suspicious dust, Butler said there needs to be another cleaning before construction can resume. The goal is to get SitelogIQ, the construction team, back next Wednesday. After construction is done, it will take another cleaning and a test of the air quality before people can return.

The school was closed on Aug. 1 after sustaining flood damage in an estimated 30 rooms. Heavy rains overwhelmed the temporary caps placed on five roof openings to install new ventilators.

“The water event was, in essence, the first stage in an overall asbestos event,” Butler said. “The asbestos event ultimately infused fibers throughout our entire facility.”

ALTERNATE LOCATIONThe school is still exploring alternative locations, but Butler said there are costs involved, including infrastructure and IT upgrades. If it’s only going to be for two or three weeks, it doesn’t make sense. He said the greatest hurdle has been thinking it’s not worth going to an alternative because they think construction will be done, only to have another setback.

Amber Olsen, a parent, said the school should have kids come in two days a week, switching different grades back and forth.

“I think my biggest frustration: We were here in September asking if you had a contingency plan. If you had a Plan B,” she said.

Also, at the meeting, the board unanimously approved Debbie Kroll’s hiring to serve as Central’s interim principal. The administration and superintendent will devise a plan to address grades, which they will present to the board at a future meeting.

The next regular board meeting is next Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution

GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Escanaba Switching To Automated Recycling System

The Escanaba Department of Public Works is going to all automated recycling including commercial. Beginning this week on Wednesday January 18, 2023, recycling will remain the same as normally scheduled. Please make sure the cans are 3 feet apart and at least 2 feet from any objects (buildings, vehicles, trees, poles, fences, and etc.)
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Escanaba man killed in US-2 crash

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on US-2 after another driver had a tire blow out. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at 12:34 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview just south of S. Hill Rd. for a crash between two pickup trucks.
ESCANABA, MI
wnmufm.org

One dead in Delta County crash

DELTA COUNTY, MI— An Escanaba man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Delta County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Sunday around 12:35 p.m. to US-2 in Bayview. They say a tire on a pickup driven by Kenneth Arnold, 81, of Cornell blew out, causing him to cross the median into oncoming traffic. He struck another pickup driven by 55-year-old Michael Englund of Escanaba.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - January 14, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday January 14, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay

Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Eagle Herald

Eagle Herald

Menomonie, WI
670
Followers
934
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle Herald has been serving the Marinette and Menominee area since 1872. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.ehextra.com

 https://www.ehextra.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy