Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger allegedly spammed one victim with Instagram DMs: report
Bryan Kohberger, who is charged with the murders of University of Idaho students, allegedly sent one of the four victims Instagram messages, a report claims.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney believes evidence could be 'attacked'
Pennsylvania defense attorney Jason LaBar, who represented Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, believes evidence mentioned in an affidavit could be "attacked" in court.
Idaho killer 'most likely' has murdered before, may have left behind 'calling card,' experts say
A panel of experts discussed the Idaho college murders, theorizing that a knife sheath was left behind on purpose by a potential serial killer on Dr. Phil.
GW Hatchet
Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment
28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's 'sick social experiment' examined by experts: 'Mind-blowing'
Dr. Phil and a panel of experts ranging from an attorney to a former FBI special agent theorized about the grim evidence presented against the suspect of the Idaho murders.
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger had 'normal conversation' with neighbor: 'You heard about these murders?'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace spoke with Bryan Kohberger's neighbor about the conversation, where the suspect suggested an early theory that it was a "crime of passion."
Chronicle
With a Nation's Eyes on Moscow, Police Chief James Fry Persevered to Help Deliver Justice for Slain Students
Moscow police Chief James Fry is considered a quiet, modest man. Typically, he only has a microphone in his face at City Council meetings. But the slaying of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13 thrust the 53-year-old face of the Moscow Police Department into the national spotlight. "He...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s grad program had access to ‘crime lab’ with camera streams: insider
Bryan Kohberger's Ph.D. program at WSU maintains access to a "crime lab" database of bodycam videos and live streams from security cameras, a source says.
foxwilmington.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Requests Info on Mystery ‘Co-Defendant’ as Next Hearing Is Set for June
Bryan Kohberger briefly appeared in court on Thursday where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. This means that the Washington State University PhD student, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, will not appear in a courtroom again until June 26.
Idaho murders: 5 key pieces of evidence against Bryan Kohberger
The case against Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho quadruple homicide appears strong.
Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves seen talking to cops 3 months before murders
Slain college student Kaylee Goncalves was captured on video speaking to police about a noise complaint at her home -- three months before she and three others were murdered there.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger made ‘every mistake’ a murderer could make, former FBI investigator says
Fox Nation's Mark Fuhrman converges with law enforcement experts to break down the key details emerging from the Idaho murders case.
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Kohberger apparently called himself a pacifist in Soundcloud rap from 2011
Bryan Kohberger, charged with the Idaho murders, apparently posted a rap to Soundcloud that addresses remaining pacifist to avoid a "bloody fist."
Nancy Grace retraces Idaho suspect's cell phone route: 'Is that where we're going to find the murder weapon?'
Fox Nation host gives an update from Moscow as she investigates the timeline surrounding suspect Bryan Kohberger on the night four college students were killed.
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
Social media video sparks rumors that Idaho students slaying suspect attended victims' memorial
Fox Nation host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace discussed the possibility that Idaho slaying suspect Bryan Kohberger attended a vigil for his four victims.
