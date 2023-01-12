ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello

By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said.

Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sanchez fell 30 to 40 feet to the snowy ground below and was badly injured with no pulse.

Sanchez’s employee called 911 but did not know the address of the home under construction so he ran to the house across the street to find out and relay the information to the 911 dispatcher.

The employee encountered a resident of the neighboring home, Rebecca Nelson, who was shoveling snow. She provided the employee with a location he could forward to the dispatcher and she then informed her mother, Mary Nelson, about the emergency going on across the street from their residence.

Mary, a registered nurse who retired from PMC in December after 35 years, immediately went to the scene to assess the situation.

Mary found Sanchez’s employee informing the 911 dispatcher via phone that Sanchez was still unconscious and not breathing without a pulse.

Mary immediately began administering CPR in hopes of saving Sanchez’s life and a few minutes later her son Jon Nelson, a 29-year-old North Bannock firefighter and Idaho State University respiratory therapy student, arrived to help.

For 10 to 15 minutes they administered CPR until a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance arrived.

The paramedics aboard the ambulance took over the CPR at that point and continued with life-saving efforts for about 10 more minutes before Sanchez regained his pulse.

Sanchez was then transported by the ambulance to PMC, where he died on Wednesday night.

“My heart breaks for Juan’s family and all of those who cared for him. I’m truly sorry for their loss,” Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said.

