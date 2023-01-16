ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Restaurant Week 2023: Parking, deals, where to go

By Joe Brandt
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Center City District Restaurant Week is kicking off soon, and for 2023, it's big.

There was a diminished showing in previous years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not this year.

"We have 90 restaurants participating, which is the most that we've had since before the pandemic," said Michelle Shannon, vice president of marketing and communications for the Center City District. "So we're really excited that that says a lot about the vitality of our restaurants."

Reservations can go quickly because the deals are in demand.

And there are returning favorites and other restaurants participating for the first time.

"It's a great time to try these newcomers to the scene at a great price point," Shannon said.

What deals are available for Restaurant Week?

Diners can expect a prix fixe three-course dinner for $40 and three-course lunch for $25 at the participating restaurants.

Here's where you can find a full list of the participants in Restaurant Week .

When is Restaurant Week?

The two-week event begins Sunday, January 15 through Sunday, January 28. Indoor and outdoor dining as well as takeout options are available.

Where to get discounted parking for Restaurant Week

The Center City District website has a list of parking garages and lots that are offering parking for $9 or less from 4:45 p.m. until 1 a.m. on the days of Restaurant Week.

That webpage also includes a digital parking voucher you can show to a parking garage attendant at the participating facilities and make sure you get the reduced rate.

