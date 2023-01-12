ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden slams House Republicans' plans on taxes, says they will make inflation worse

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden criticized House Republicans who have taken control of Congress for backing tax measures that he said would benefit the wealthy at the expense of middle class taxpayers, and make inflation worse.

The Republican-controlled House passed a bill Monday night that would slash tens of billions of funding dollars for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The measure is not expected to pass the Senate, where Democrats are the majority, and Biden vowed to veto it even if it did.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, passed on party lines last year, Democrats provided money to hire 87,000 new IRS agents who would focus on wealthy taxpayers with complicated returns. The new agents are expected to bring in additional revenue as they scrutinize the returns.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which analyzes bills for lawmakers, reported in an analysis on Monday that the Republicans' IRS measure would raise the deficit by $114 billion.

"House Republicans campaigned on inflation. They didn't say if elected their plan was to make inflation worse," Biden told reporters. "Well, let me be very clear: If any of these bills make it to my desk, I will veto them."

Comments / 245

Craig Hall
5d ago

No, joe, I think your outrageous actions have beaten them to this country's burn pits already. The inflation we're experiencing right now is a direct reaction to your policies, and nothing else.

Reply(11)
102
Carter1976
5d ago

stopping the gvmt from spending money will help inflation, not make it worse the gvmt printing trillions of dollars it don't have the past several years mostly since 2020 is the reason inflation is so bad... some of us tried to warm everyone this would happen

Reply(6)
42
jamesdzn. #senpai
5d ago

LYIN JOE BIDEN knows nothing about fighting inflation all he knows is how to mishandled classified documents and create inflation

Reply(14)
91
