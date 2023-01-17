ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Concerts you won’t want to miss this year in Cleveland

By Celeste Houmard
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The birthplace of Rock & Roll and neighboring cities are the home of some major concerts this year. Artists including Lizzo, Shania Twain, Foregnier and more are on the roster for different Cleveland-area venues in 2023.

Check out venue lineups below:

Blossom Music Center :

June 1: Louis Tomlinson

June 13: Matchbox Twenty & The Wallflowers

June 24: Eric Church Outsiders Revival Tour

June 30: Shania Twain

July 24: Foreigner: Farewell Tour with Loverboy

August 20: Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse :

April 5: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour

May 12: Lizzo

May 16: blink-182

June 4: Paramore

August 2: Madonna, Bob the Drag Queen

The Agora :

June 4: Death Cab for Cutie

Beachland Ballroom and Tavern :

June 10: Eyelids

July 13: Altin Gün

July 25: Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica :

May 20: Lynyrd Skynyrd

June 11: Tyler Childers

June 12: Two Friends

June 13 + 14: Billy Strings

June 22: Noah Kahan

July 2: Rebelution

July 11: Yungblud

Mahall’s

May 25: Elita

This story will be updated as more venues and artists schedule concerts in the Cleveland area.

