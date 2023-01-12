Read full article on original website
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Radar animation shows near-miss between 2 passenger planes at JFK
The Federal Aviation Administration is starting a probe into how a commercial airliner taxied in front of a flight that was taking off from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. CNN's Pamela Brown discusses with Mary Schiavo, former inspector general of the US Department of Transportation.
U.S. House passes bill banning exports of reserve oil to China
WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Thursday to ban releases of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve from being exported to China, though the measure faces an uncertain future in the Senate.
Engadget
Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine
The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
5 things to know for January 16: MLK Day, Storms, Nepal plane crash, Biden, Ukraine
Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
Global air traffic may return to pre-Covid levels in June, with China leading the way
Global air traffic will boom this year, returning to pre-pandemic levels in June, according to a new report.
US carrier strike group begins operating in South China Sea as tensions with China simmer
A US carrier strike group began operating in the South China Sea on Thursday, the Navy announced, amid heightened tensions with Beijing, which claims much of the body of water as its sovereign territory.
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
Jan 13 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 14, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.
China allows Didi to resume signing up new users as tech crackdown eases
Ride-hailing giant Didi received approval to resume new user registration in China, it said Monday, providing more evidence that Beijing's regulatory crackdown on tech giants might be coming to an end.
POLITICO
Gun policy debate moves to the ballot box
NEW FRONTIER — Gun control supporters won a victory this week as the Supreme Court left New York’s newest gun law in place for now. But going forward, they’re looking toward voters — not legislatures — in their quest to put stricter gun ownership and safety measures on the books.
Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia's Ukraine invasion
WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
One Chinese province spent $22 billion on eliminating Covid before policy U-turn
A number of regional governments in China have revealed the enormous sums they've spent on fighting the pandemic, reinforcing a previous state media report suggesting that mounting costs were a key reason why the country abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy.
New bill would ban certain foreign entities from purchasing land in Texas
(The Center Square) – A bill has been filed in the Texas legislature that would ban citizens, governments and entities of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from purchasing land in Texas. Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst filed SB 147 to ban certain foreign governments and entities associated with...
House passes bill banning oil sales from Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China and companies it controls
The House passed the Protecting America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve from China Act to ban the sale of oil from the SPR to entities controlled by the Chinese government.
Opinion: Finally, good news that inspires some hope for climate change
You'd be forgiven for thinking that we live in dark times, writes Don Lincoln. But this week delivered some refreshingly good news: The World Meteorological Organization released a report stating that humanity and all life on Earth dodged a bullet.
FACT FOCUS: Biden administration isn’t banning gas stoves
The Biden administration has come under fire this week due to overcooked fears that it is planning a nationwide ban on gas stoves. The claim was sparked by comments from a Consumer Product Safety Commission official published Monday that “any option is on the table” when it comes to regulating gas stoves, amid growing health concerns over the appliances. In the days after, discussion online evoked images of the government dragging four-burner cooktops from homes, as social media users shared memes of gas stoves with text like, “Don’t Tread On Me.”
SpaceX's most powerful rocket returns to flight and nails synchronized landing
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, the towering launch vehicle known for its boosters' aerial acrobatics and synchronized landings when returning to Earth, took to the skies Sunday, delivering national security payloads to orbit for the US military.
