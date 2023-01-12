ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadget

Biden administration announces conditional $700 million loan for Nevada lithium mine

The site could produce enough lithium for 370,000 EVs annually. What could become only the second lithium mine in the US received backing from the Biden administration this week. In an spotted by , the Department of Energy said it would provide mining company Ioneer with a conditional loan valued at up to $700 million to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada’s Esmeralda County. Once operational, the mine is expected to produce enough lithium for about 370,000 electric vehicles annually. Ioneer already has supply agreements with automakers like Ford and Toyota, though the project likely won’t start producing lithium until 2026.
POLITICO

Gun policy debate moves to the ballot box

NEW FRONTIER — Gun control supporters won a victory this week as the Supreme Court left New York’s newest gun law in place for now. But going forward, they’re looking toward voters — not legislatures — in their quest to put stricter gun ownership and safety measures on the books.
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Biden administration isn’t banning gas stoves

The Biden administration has come under fire this week due to overcooked fears that it is planning a nationwide ban on gas stoves. The claim was sparked by comments from a Consumer Product Safety Commission official published Monday that “any option is on the table” when it comes to regulating gas stoves, amid growing health concerns over the appliances. In the days after, discussion online evoked images of the government dragging four-burner cooktops from homes, as social media users shared memes of gas stoves with text like, “Don’t Tread On Me.”
