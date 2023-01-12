OTE debuted new MLK jerseys Friday night at OTE Arena

Take a national holiday recognizing one of America’s great civil rights icons and thought leaders, add a groundbreaking basketball league and out it all in the heart of the south. What you get is something unique and special.

The MLK jerseys YNG Dreamerz will be wearing this weekend are designed by Raunchy. Photo courtesy of Overtime Elite

Three Overtime Elite teams, Cold Hearts, City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz, will be wearing new custom Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. jerseys in honor of the civil rights legend on MLK Day weekend. All three jerseys were designed by Atlanta-based artists, ROYGBIV Products (RGB) , Good Times and Raunchy .

Cold Hearts gear designed by Good Times. Photo courtesy of Overtime Elite

The collaborative effort is part of Overtime Elite’s ongoing partnership with local artists, says OTE Creative Director Renaldo Nehemiah in a release. “This collaboration allows us to celebrate voices of the Atlanta community and honor the legacy of the beloved [Dr.] Martin Luther King, Jr., ” he said. “All the designs are rooted in Atlanta culture.”

The designers were at OTE Arena Friday night and spoke to the media about their inspirations and what it felt like to receive the call to action from Nehemiah.

“What can I say, it’s a dream come true,” said RGB designer Antione Price of seeing his designs on the players. “It’s been an amazing feeling. I’m glad the world is getting to see what I’m working on.”

Good Times designer Anthony McDonald added, “I don’t think it’s something that I would have thought about doing. To see this come to light, on an actual team, it’s mind-blowing.”

Good Times designer Anthony McDonald talked to the media at OTE Arena Friday night. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

One for all, All for one :

The jerseys will be on sale at OTE Arena beginning on Friday, according to league officials. Hoodies and joggers will be on sale at the arena and online at shop.overtime.tv.

What’s next:

There are three games taking place this weekend with two airing on Amazon Prime. YNG Dreamerz will play the City Reapers at 7 p.m. Friday followed by OSL Falcons and Cold Hearts. The later will be able to seen via YouTube.

Saturday night OSL will play YNG at 7 p.m. and will air on Amazon Prime.

The OTE regular season ends Saturday, February 11 with the playoffs starting Friday, February 17.

The ROYGBIV-designed MLK jerseys have the famous Atlanta skyline included in the design. Photo courtesy of Overtime Elite

