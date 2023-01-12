ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Turkey lashes out at Sweden over Kurdish tweet

By Dmitry ZAKS, Adem ALTAN
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWzyA_0kCPcRn700
Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom held cordial NATO talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu last month /AFP

Turkey on Thursday summoned Sweden's ambassador to lodge an angry protest over a video posted by a Kurdish group in Stockholm that depicted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan swinging by his legs from a rope.

The diplomatic spat threatened to set back Sweden's efforts to break down NATO member Turkey's resistance to its bid to join the Western defence alliance in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ambassador was summoned a day after the Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden compared Erdogan to Italy's late dictator Benito Mussolini in a tweet.

The Fascist ruler was hung upside down after his execution in the closing days of World War II.

"History shows how dictators end up," the group wrote above a video showing pictures of Mussolini's 1945 execution and then a dummy painted to look like Erdogan swinging on a rope.

"It is time for Erdogan to resign. Take this chance and quit so that you don't end up hanging upside down on (Istanbul's) Taksim Square."

The tweet came as Turkey piles pressure on Sweden and fellow NATO hopeful Finland to clamp down on Kurdish groups it views as "terrorists".

Sweden has a larger Kurdish diaspora and a bigger dispute with Turkey.

Ankara has dug in its heels during protracted negotiations that hinge on the extent to which Sweden is ready to meet Turkey's demand to extradite Kurdish suspects and prosecute groups such as the Rojava Committee.

It lashed out furiously Thursday at both the Rojava Committee and what it deemed as Stockholm's soft response to the tweet.

- 'Open debate' -

Erdogan's chief spokesman said Turkey condemned the Kurdish group "in the strongest possible terms".

"We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay," spokesman Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

His message came in direct response to a tweeted statement from Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom condemning the video.

Stockholm supports "an open debate about politics" but "distances itself from threats and hatred against political representatives", Billstrom wrote.

"Portraying a popularly elected president as being executed outside city hall is abhorrent," the Swedish diplomat wrote.

Billstrom's message did little to appease Ankara.

The Turkish foreign ministry summoned the Swedish ambassador for a dressing down that included accusations of Stockholm going back on its past promises to Ankara.

"Our expectation is that the perpetrators of this action are found," a diplomatic source said.

The Anadolu state news agency then announced that Turkey's parliament speaker had revoked an invitation for his Swedish counterpart to visit Ankara next Tuesday.

The angry exchange over a tweet came less than a month after Billstrom paid a cordial visit to Turkey in an effort to get the NATO membership bid over the line.

The Swedish government has since signalled that it has reached the limit of what it can do to meet Erdogan's demands before Turkey's next election -- now expected some time before June.

Turkey has been battling a decades-long insurgency against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

But it has also used its fight against the PKK to justify prosecuting Kurdish politicians and support groups.

Turkey's top court is now weighing whether to ban the country's main Kurdish-backed party before the polls.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
AFP

'Red general': Germany's 'brash' new defence chief

Boris Pistorius, Germany's incoming defence minister, is an unknown on the world stage but an experienced politician with credentials in security and a history of straight talking. Der Spiegel noted that he is "the most visible" of the state interior ministers, and is "well connected with the security authorities". 
AFP

Iran hails thaw in Turkey's ties with Syria

Iran on Tuesday hailed the resumption of the first direct ministerial talks between arch-rivals Ankara and Damascus since the outbreak of the Syria civil war more than a decade ago. Amir-Abdollahian flew into Ankara fresh from a visit to Damascus for talks with Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

NATO hints at more heavy weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv can expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries soon, NATO said Sunday, as President Vladimir Putin praised his forces after their claimed capture of a Ukraine town. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine could expect more heavy weapons following Kyiv's requests to its allies for the vehicles, artillery and missiles it says are key to defending itself.
AFP

Dockers killed, kidnapped and corrupted by drugs mafia

They could be scenes straight from gangster movies, except all happened for real in the French port of Le Havre over the past year. "Not just anyone can get into the port of Le Havre, so to get the drugs out, the traffickers need accomplices -- most of all dockers," a police source told AFP. Several dockers have been jailed over the past few years for working with the drug gangs, and the names of others have popped up in police wiretaps. 
AFP

The drug mules carrying Europe's cocaine in their guts

More than a sixth of the cocaine consumed in France is smuggled inside the bodies of drug mules from its poverty-stricken South American region of Guiana. - 'Narco region' - Geography and poverty have made French Guiana "a narco region and one of the main hubs" of the cocaine trade, officials told AFP. Within striking distance of the Colombian coca fields, between a fifth and a sixth of cocaine consumed in France is estimated to pass through this thinly-populated region of mostly Amazonian jungle sandwiched between Brazil and Suriname.
AFP

'A legend': Ukraine bids farewell to boxing coach killed by Russian missile

Hundreds of people packed a local sports academy in Dnipro Tuesday to pay their respects to boxing coach Mykhaylo Korenovsky, who was killed when a Russian missile hit an apartment block last weekend. Korenovsky was one of at least 45 people killed by the Russian strike on a Soviet-designed housing block in the eastern Ukrainian city. 
AFP

Kissinger says Russia war validates Ukraine's NATO bid

US elder statesman Henry Kissinger said Tuesday that Russia's invasion shows there is no longer a point to keeping Ukraine out of NATO, the long-held aspiration of Kyiv that he had opposed. "Before this war, I was opposed to membership of Ukraine in NATO because I feared that it would start exactly the process that we have seen now," Kissinger said.
AFP

Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'dictatorial' Turkey

Pro-Kurdish activists in Stockholm who hanged an effigy of Turkey's president, further impeding Sweden's bid to join NATO, say their stunt aimed to draw attention to Ankara's "dictatorial" regime. He and four other activists from the pro-Kurdish Rojava Committee of Sweden hung the effigy by the feet.
AFP

Al-Shabaab launches deadly attack on Somali military base

Al-Shabaab launched a deadly attack on a Somali military base on Tuesday, just a day after the government claimed a "historic victory" over the jihadists with the capture of a strategic coastal town. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Monday proclaimed a "historic victory" over Al-Shabaab after the army took control of the strategic city of Haradhere in central Galmudug state without a fight.
AFP

German foreign minister backs special Ukraine tribunal

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called Monday for a special tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders, as Moscow faced war crimes accusations over a strike in Ukraine's Dnipro. Germany's call for a special court came as EU officials said that Russia's weekend strike on a residential block in Dnipro, which killed at least 40 people, constitutes a "war crime".
AFP

Hanging of Erdogan effigy not a crime: Swedish prosecutors

The hanging of an effigy of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showing him dangling by his legs from a rope in Stockholm does not warrant a criminal investigation, prosecutors said Monday.  "History shows how dictators end up," the group wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video showing pictures of Mussolini's 1945 execution and then a dummy dressed up to look like Erdogan swinging from a rope outside Stockholm's City Hall.
AFP

Yellen heads to Africa as US seeks closer ties amid China inroads

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is heading for an 11-day trip to Africa starting this week, aimed at deepening economic ties on the continent where China has become a key player. She is expected in Senegal to highlight US efforts to boost economic ties with the region "by expanding trade and investment flows," the Treasury said in a statement previewing her trip.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

At least 67 killed in Nepal plane crash

At least 67 people were confirmed dead Sunday after a plane with 72 on board crashed in Nepal, police said, in the Himalayan country's worst aviation disaster in three decades. Nepal's deadliest aviation accident was in 1992, when all 167 people aboard a Pakistan International Airlines plane died when it crashed on approach to Kathmandu.
AFP

January 8: Bringing Brazil's rioters to account

Brazil has faced a herculean task in processing hundreds of people detained in the country's biggest-ever once-off roundup of suspects following violent riots in the capital on January 8. - The detainees - More than 2,000 people were arrested immediately after the riots by backers of far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.
AFP

Scholz under growing pressure to OK Leopard tanks for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz faced rising pressure Tuesday from his European partners to authorise the export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Leaders and ministers from Finland, Lithuania, Poland and Britain have added their voices to a growing clamour for Berlin to greenlight the export of German-made Leopards to Ukraine.
AFP

As more unrest looms, Peru leader calls for 'calm'

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Tuesday called on protesters descending on Lima to demand her resignation to gather "peacefully and calmly." "I call on them to take Lima, yes, but peacefully and calmly.
AFP

AFP

103K+
Followers
38K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy