ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, PA

Egg prices up 59.9%, butter up 31.4% since last year: report

By Marcella Baietto
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108m5i_0kCPAWPs00

Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Customers seek alternatives. 02:05

ASHLAND, N.J. (CBS) -- There's good news and bad news when it comes to your wallet. As some inflation-hiked items costs have started to fall, eggs are one item where prices have remained high.

Data from the Labor Department shows that eggs have seen the biggest monthly and yearly price hike of any other grocery item. That has some shoppers skipping the store and heading to the farm.

At the family-owned and operated Arnie's Gourmet in Ashland, New Jersey, eggs are a staple.

"We go through 2,000 meatballs a week. They use a lot of eggs," manager Mark Madrigale said. "We make homemade quiche, egg salad. A lot of our cold salads contain eggs. So, there are a lot of eggs in our stuff, and we can see how that's affecting our bottom line a little bit."

It's not only their bottom line that's being impacted. Shoppers like Colleen Hadden are also feeling it.

"Overall, our grocery bill is going up a bit," Hadden said.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says eggs are nearly 60% more expensive than last year.

"Overall, they definitely have increased a lot," Hadden said, "and I have three boys and they love their full breakfast on the weekends of scrambled eggs and everything so I might be making other options for breakfast now."

On average, Arnie's buys 1,000 or so eggs each week to keep up with the demand from shoppers, but they say they're trying their best to not hike up their prices for their customers.

"They went up to $5.99 a couple years ago and they're approaching $6.99 and that's basically what they cost us to get the good eggs in," Madrigale said. "We don't want to raise our prices anymore from $6.99 for a dozen eggs."

"For an organic dozen, I would say it's great," Valerie Pelerin said. "I would say this is about what you're going to pay at any of the other supermarkets today."

For some like Hadden, they're skipping out on the store-bought eggs altogether.

"My sister has chickens in Morristown not too far away," Hadden said. "So, it's always good to know someone that you can get some fresh eggs from too, especially now."

It's just one way that shoppers are making it work with higher food prices.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PALive takes on the ‘Undeniably Dairy Shake Off’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Undeniably Dairy Shake Off” once again took the stage today at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Our Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski were among the state’s top four teams competing in this year’s milkshake competition. After team PALive tied for first place with their “Nutty 4 Chocolate Pretzels” […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA
FOX 43

Why are egg prices skyrocketing?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pancake samples may be free for Pennsylvania Farm Show guests, but for the people serving them, they’re coming at a much higher cost. “I was shocked when I ordered a case of eggs," said Dawn Harnish. "It was 15 dozen to a case, and it was $90 for the case, so $6.00 a dozen.”
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania invests nearly $2 million in organic farming

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — It's a classic chicken-and-egg dilemma. Organic chicken and organic egg, that is, as a lot of people won't buy organic food until it declines in price. But it won't decline in price unless farmers produce more of it, and they won't produce more unless more people want to buy it. Supply and demand economics, explained Cheryl Cook, Pennsylvania's deputy agriculture secretary. But she made those remarks at an event about something that could help bridge the gap: an announcement Friday by Russell Redding, the agriculture secretary, of $1.8 million to help conventional farms transition to organic farming. Already, organic farming...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Two people displaced after fire in Lebanon

19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand …. Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening. ‘Undeniably dairy shake off’ held at PA Farm Show. 'Undeniably dairy...
LEBANON, PA
CBS Philly

Investigators search landfill after Mont Co mom went missing

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The investigation into the disappearance of a Montgomery County mother who has not been seen since Jan. 3 has reached a new level. Sources close to the investigation say the search in a Berks County landfill is connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Brown.Detectives could be seen digging through the trash of a Birdsboro landfill Thursday and Friday.The landfill, sources say, is where the trash from Brown's complex is taken.CBS Philadelphia was told several items were loaded onto trucks and taken to an undisclosed location.  "I really hope they find something that helps them out....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for failing to pay tow bill

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
CBS Philly

U.S. Supreme Court takes up religious freedom case from Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) -- The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up the case of a former US Postal Service worker from Pennsylvania who wants the justices to revisit a decades-old test for determining whether employers can deny religious accommodation requests. The case involves a postal carrier from Lancaster County who was required to work on Sundays.Conservatives have long sought to throw out the standard set in 1977, arguing it sets too low a bar for employers to meet when denying requests by religious adherents. Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch have recently said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Fire destroys Pottsville apartment

POTTSVILLE – An apartment in the city’s John O’Hara Development was destroyed by fire Friday evening. Crews were called to the apartment complex for a reported apartment fire around 6pm. Heavy fire consumed the interior of unit 653 in the complex as crews responded. Firefighters from the...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Medical emergency, 911 call locks down area elementary school

Lairdsville, Pa. — Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, a person drove into the parking lot of East Lycoming School District's Renn Elementary school in the wrong direction, left the property, and later returned to the property. The erratic nature of the driver, their departure, and abrupt return to the school parking lot prompted a 911 call from inside the school. The caller reported to police a "suspicious man at the front door with a gun," according to a letter by Superintendent Dr. Mark Stamm. ...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
113K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy