Blue singer Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault

 5 days ago
Lee Ryan arrives at Ealing magistrates' court on Thursday.

The Blue singer Lee Ryan has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault after drunkenly telling a black flight attendant “I want your chocolate children”.

The pop star, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City airport on 31 July last year.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists.

Police footage showed Ryan “snarling” and swearing at officers after biting one of them. He was found guilty of being drunk on an aircraft, assaulting a police officer by biting him, racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member.

Ealing magistrates court found the “racially aggravated element was proved” on Thursday afternoon.

After the hearing, members of the press saw Ryan running into a nearby primary school to avoid photographers.

Gordon told the court Ryan initially called her “beautiful” and put his sunglasses on her face. She said: “He was making comments about my complexion, ‘you’re my chocolate darling, my chocolate cookie, and I’m going to have your chocolate children’.”

She added: “It felt like he was saying I was beautiful for a black person because of the way he was describing my colour.”

Gordon said Ryan later approached her from behind, saying: “Before I get off this plane I need a kiss from you.”

She said that after telling him to “stay away”, he grabbed both her wrists before passengers intervened. “He was towering over me, like he was leaning in to give me a kiss.”

Gordon told the court: “He said to me: ‘I want your chocolate children.’”

She added: “I was intimidated … To get comments about my colour whether intentional or not, it was just unacceptable and so derogatory. I just felt like it wasn’t fair and I shouldn’t have to put up with it. I don’t go to work to be assaulted or harassed.”

Ryan, who was tearful in the dock before giving evidence, said he drank a whole bottle of port and ate cheese in the BA lounge after the flight was delayed. He told the court of “annoying” a passenger next to him by asking what book he was reading, with no recollection of what occurred after that.

He went on: “I’m sorry. My band member is black, I’m not racist, I’ve had black girlfriends, mixed-race girlfriends. It was banter, just drunk banter I suppose, there was no malice or intention to upset anyone.”

He added: “I didn’t mean to cause any distress to anyone or be racist, it was just a poor choice of words I suppose.”

Ryan said he was “sorry that I touched her, but that’s all I did, touch her lightly, by her admission”.

He told police officers in an interview, read to the court: “I wish I could ring her up and apologise and offer her some Blue tickets for the next tour.”

In footage of the arrest at the London airport, played in court, Ryan could be seen crying on the floor and repeatedly saying: “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

He was also warned several times by an officer to stop trying to bite him.

Luke Bowyer, prosecuting, said Ryan was “snarling” at officers before “sobbing uncontrollably”. He also told the court: “You’ve got a celebrity who believes he is entitled to harassing a woman.”

Mike Rainford, defending, argued no abusive language was used.

Another flight attendant, who also gave evidence in court, said she was approached by Ryan shortly after the plane departed. Jade Smith said: “He told me he had a problem, that he was being harassed by other passengers, that he was famous and asked did I know who he was.”

Ryan asked to be upgraded from economy to business class but was refused as the plane was full. She said: “He was angry, saying he was a gold card holder and that he needed to be moved because of this.”

She noticed Ryan was “slurring his words and staggering around”, and would not let him order alcohol.

Ryan, who said he lived in Spain, was granted unconditional bail and the case has been adjourned until 24 February.

NorthPhillyJ
4d ago

Another white boy wasted....blaming it on the alcohol. I'm not racist, I have friends that are......same excuse they always use!🙄😏

Rebecca Johnson
3d ago

All you people that are saying it is not racist. You can’t speak for what she perceived. You don’t even know the tone he used, and if the shoe was on the other foot you might think differently.

Stevey J
4d ago

drunk , corny , creepy and crossed the lines by touching without consent but definitely not what I expected to read based on the title

