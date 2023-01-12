ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Deputies arrest 14-year-old boy after threats were made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools, authorities confirm

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago
UPDATE (01/12/2023; 3:57 PM): On January 12, 2023, around 3:56 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information regarding threats made against two Ouachita Parish schools earlier in the day. According to deputies, a 14-year-old boy allegedly made threats against the schools via social media on January 11, 2023.

The juvenile was arrested and transported to Green Oaks Detention Center where he faces Terrorizing charges. Deputies confirmed there are no other suspects in the case.

The suspect’s name will not be released due to his juvenile status.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating alleged threats made against Ouachita Parish High School and East Ouachita Middle School. The schools are not on lockdown; however, authorities are present at the schools.

The incident remains under investigation.

