A bucket of range balls will cost you $5 at Rock Hill Golf & Country Club in Manorville, N.Y.—one of the premier public courses on the south shore of Long Island, right before you get to the Hamptons. However, today, the quality of that deal is little comfort to Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher Michael Jacobs, Rock Hill’s head professional and one of the few elite teachers who still handles traditional club-pro duties like stocking the range.

MANORVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO