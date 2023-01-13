ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The surprising economics about your bucket of range balls

A bucket of range balls will cost you $5 at Rock Hill Golf & Country Club in Manorville, N.Y.—one of the premier public courses on the south shore of Long Island, right before you get to the Hamptons. However, today, the quality of that deal is little comfort to Golf Digest 50 Best Teacher Michael Jacobs, Rock Hill’s head professional and one of the few elite teachers who still handles traditional club-pro duties like stocking the range.
A semi-serious idea for ranking golfers inspired serious feedback. Here’s what you said

A few weeks ago, I proposed a new ranking system for professional golfers, inspired by the current PGA Tour-LIV Golf OWGR stalemate and the potential collateral damage it could inflict on the four major championships. I won’t rehash the entire idea here—you really should read the story—but it’s important you...
