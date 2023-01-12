Rainy and windy overnight into Friday morning

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will turn rainy and windy overnight as temperatures rise to near 50 degrees by morning. The rain will end by around 9 a.m. Friday, staying mostly cloudy the rest of the day. It will still be windy, and temperatures will slowly drop during the afternoon hours.

NEXT: Saturday will be partly sunny and brisk with highs only in the upper-30s. Sunday will feature more sun but will still be breezy. Monday looks mostly sunny with a warming trend likely the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Windy as well. Low of 50.

FRIDAY: Rain ends very early, turning mostly cloudy and windy. Temps dropping slowly during the afternoon. High of 54.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chilly and windy. High of 39.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 40.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 43.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers developing. High of 45.