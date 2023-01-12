Flowers Plantation reveals plans for new development amidst population surge in Johnston County
A new high-end development is coming to Johnston County and one of the fastest-growing areas near the Triangle. The massive project, called the Waterfront District at Flowers Plantation, will be built along N.C. 42, at the crossroads of Buffalo Road and Flowers Crossroads in Clayton. The multi-use development will include about 300 condos, restaurants, retail space, and a hotel, just one section of plans for more than 1,000 new condos, townhomes, and apartments in the coming years. For the Waterfront District, there are plans for the first tenants to move in during mid-to-late 2024. "With the growth in Johnston County of the manufacturing businesses, Novo Nordisk, other units that are coming on, then people are seeing this with the amenity of the East Triangle YMCA and 25 miles plus of walking trail, they're 25 minutes from downtown Raleigh, 30-35 minutes from the airport," said Reid Stephenson, CEO of Flowers Plantation. To handle the influx of cars, Stephenson pointed to road improvements underway. "NC-42 as we speak is being widened to four lanes with a median, Buffalo Road to our north and south, that is being engineered by (NC)DOT because they see that needs to be four lanes as well," said Stephenson, who further discussed the addition of stoplights and push-button crosswalks for pedestrians.
An aerial view of the proposed site of Flowers Plantation.It comes as real estate in Johnston County continues to reach new heights. According to Triangle MLS, the median sales price in 2022 neared $365,000, an increase from just under $300,000 in 2021. Still, that figure was more than $100,000 less than the median sales price in Wake County . "Being on the East Coast, it's great to get up to New York or down to Florida. As far as clients, we do see more from the adjacent states moving into the area. We have the move-ups, then we have people who are relocating here because of the job market from the larger local areas," said Michele Molinaro, a HomeTowne Real Estate Agent in Clayton.
