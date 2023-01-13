ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory No Longer In Effect

A strong cold front tracked through the region on Thursday producing severe storms and winds across the Tennessee Valley. Winds outside of thunderstorms reached upwards of 45 to 50 mph!

As severe storms tracked through the region, winds associated with those storms were as strong as 62 mph. Decatur was one of the areas that in fact experienced the worst winds!

Storm damage photos from across the Tennessee Valley

Friday’s Winds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oo5fh_0kCDrwYt00

While the cold front will be well to the east of the Tennessee Valley, winds will remain gusty at times. Sustained winds out of the northwest will be anywhere from 10-15 mph, helping to keep the colder air in place. At times winds will be able to gust upwards of 20 to 25 mph.

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

With the ground saturated from Thursday’s storms, weak trees and limbs could come down.

