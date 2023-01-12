Las Vegas Sands plans to lease Nassau Coliseum for multibillion-dollar flagship casino

News 12 Long Island has learned that Las Vegas Sands is looking to develop a multibillion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project at Nassau Coliseum.

The decision to pursue the development comes after the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission's request for application for three downstate New York gaming licenses.

The company has entered into agreements to purchase the long-term lease of the site currently home to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

These transactions, which still require certain approvals, would grant the company control of up to 80 acres in Nassau County.

"Our company's track record of driving significant economic benefits to the communities in which we operate and the meaningful relationships and partnerships we have created in each of those communities gives us a unique perspective on what it takes to develop transformative tourism destinations that positively impact the local community. Based on that experience, we strongly believe Long Island can be home to one of the region's great entertainment and hospitality developments" said Robert G. Goldstein, the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

The plan is to have community spaces, four and five-star hotel rooms and a world-class live performance venue honoring the long legacy of live music at the Nassau Coliseum.

The resort property would also feature celebrity chef restaurants, experiential events and venues and flexible meeting and convention space, including ballrooms. Other amenities would include high-quality casino gaming, which is planned to represent less than 10% of the project's total square footage, a luxurious day spa, swimming pool and health club and a variety of other entertainment programming.

Some are worried about traffic and how a casino could change the community while others are excited.

"I just think it would be good for the community to bring income in big finances - it would bring in jobs," said Ron Spruill, of Uniondale.

Those against the project are already planning a rally against the casino for Friday.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says he still wants to hear more from the company and the community.

"There are lots of hurdles that they have to go over, but I constantly say that I am going to keep an open mind," Blakeman said.

There are other companies trying to get one of the gaming licenses from New York, including one that would put a casino in Times Square.