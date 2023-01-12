ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Las Vegas Sands plans to lease Nassau Coliseum for multibillion-dollar flagship casino

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPm3J_0kCDnJri00

News 12 Long Island has learned that Las Vegas Sands is looking to develop a multibillion-dollar flagship hospitality, entertainment and casino project at Nassau Coliseum.

The decision to pursue the development comes after the recent release of the New York State Gaming Commission's request for application for three downstate New York gaming licenses.

The company has entered into agreements to purchase the long-term lease of the site currently home to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

These transactions, which still require certain approvals, would grant the company control of up to 80 acres in Nassau County.

"Our company's track record of driving significant economic benefits to the communities in which we operate and the meaningful relationships and partnerships we have created in each of those communities gives us a unique perspective on what it takes to develop transformative tourism destinations that positively impact the local community. Based on that experience, we strongly believe Long Island can be home to one of the region's great entertainment and hospitality developments" said Robert G. Goldstein, the company's chairman and chief executive officer.

The plan is to have community spaces, four and five-star hotel rooms and a world-class live performance venue honoring the long legacy of live music at the Nassau Coliseum.

The resort property would also feature celebrity chef restaurants, experiential events and venues and flexible meeting and convention space, including ballrooms. Other amenities would include high-quality casino gaming, which is planned to represent less than 10% of the project's total square footage, a luxurious day spa, swimming pool and health club and a variety of other entertainment programming.

Some are worried about traffic and how a casino could change the community while others are excited.

"I just think it would be good for the community to bring income in big finances - it would bring in jobs," said Ron Spruill, of Uniondale.

Those against the project are already planning a rally against the casino for Friday.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says he still wants to hear more from the company and the community.

"There are lots of hurdles that they have to go over, but I constantly say that I am going to keep an open mind," Blakeman said.

There are other companies trying to get one of the gaming licenses from New York, including one that would put a casino in Times Square.

Comments / 6

Diane Napoli-Errichiello
5d ago

Great! Just what LI needs. More traffic, more crime, and I’m sure higher taxes! But hey- need to put illegals someplace!

Reply
3
Related
WIBX 950

Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Lite 98.7

Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State

"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Power 93.7 WBLK

Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?

It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Five Things New York Has Banned or Made Illegal in the Last Five Years

If one thing rings true about New Yorkers, it's that we're an opinionated bunch and we're not afraid to speak our minds. New Yorkers have been doing a whole lot of speaking out in the last few years as our state government has really tightened down on a variety of things. And, when it comes to the tightening down, New Yorkers are either all for the new rules or are madly against them. There is no in-between.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Gov. Hochul’s New Plan Will Give Raises To Many In New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul unveiled a new plan that will put more money in the paychecks of many workers in New York State. The minimum wage rate just increased on December 31, 2022, in many places around the state. New York has been increasing the minimum wage incrementally every year since December 31, 2016. Some states have a ridiculously low minimum wage, which has created a class of "working poor."
Jake Wells

State of New York sending residents two one-time stimulus payments

If you're a New York taxpayer, here's some good news you'll want to hear: some additional money is coming to you soon. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
101.5 WPDH

VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Long Island’s Favorite Bagel Revealed!

If you start your morning off with a Bagel then today is an important day! It’s National Bagel Day! A day to be celebrated and enjoyed with a cup of joe. As you sit back and read this article ask yourself what is the best type of bagel of all time? Do you like to play things safe with a plain bagel, are you living life on the edge with an everything bagel or do you just enjoy the simple things and go with an egg bagel.
NEW YORK STATE
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

132K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy