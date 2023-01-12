ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William, Kate make 1st public appearance since Prince Harry's memoir release

By Katie Kindelan
GMA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W6GRB_0kCCmQpf00

Prince William and Kate made their first public appearance Thursday since the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir "Spare ."

William and Kate stepped out in Liverpool, England, but did not issue a public comment on Harry's memoir, in which he details an ongoing rift with William , including claiming that William physically attacked him in a 2019 confrontation .

As William and Kate arrived at a local hospital, a reporter shouted to William, "Are you hurt by the comments in Harry's book, sir?"

Neither William nor Kate acknowledged the reporter's question as they stopped for a brief chat with others before entering the hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EvAdP_0kCCmQpf00
Phil Noble/Reuters - PHOTO: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales wave as they visit the Royal Liverpool University hospital in Liverpool, Britain, Jan. 12, 2023.

Earlier in the day, Harry and William's father, King Charles III , also made his first public appearance since the release of "Spare ," visiting a community support center in Aberdeenshire, Scotland .

Charles also did not publicly comment on his son's memoir, maintaining the royal family's silence on its contents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4dNN_0kCCmQpf00
Russell Cheyne/Reuters - PHOTO: Britain's King Charles visits the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed in Aboyne, Scotland, Jan. 12, 2023.

Neither Kensington Palace, the office of William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, nor Buckingham Palace, the office of Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have commented on the claims Harry makes in "Spare."

The memoir, a rare glimpse of life inside the royal family, became an instant bestseller upon its release Tuesday, selling over 1.4 million copies in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada alone in its first day, according to the book's publisher, Penguin Random House.

The company, which describes itself as the "world's largest trade publisher," said in a statement Wednesday the sales of "Spare" made history as the, "largest first-day sales total for any nonfiction book ever published by Penguin Random House."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKEDh_0kCCmQpf00
Random House - PHOTO: Cover of the book 'Spare' by Prince Harry.

"Spare" gives a detailed account of Harry's rift with his family, his decision to leave his senior royal role in 2020 and how he felt growing up as the "spare" to William, the heir to the throne.

Harry has said in interviews promoting "Spare" that he is not in regular communication with his brother or his father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rWC7E_0kCCmQpf00
Yui Muk/AP - PHOTO: Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the statue unveiling of their mother Princess Diana, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, July 1, 2021.

Harry and his wife Meghan , the Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California, last appeared in public with William and Kate in September when they attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral . The mourning period for the queen marked the first time the couple had appeared publicly with members of the royal family in over two years.

MORE: Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' is released: 8 surprising details we learned

Though Harry in his memoir shares intimate, often painful portrayals of the royal institution and his family, he told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan that telling his story is what is needed to make peace.

"I don't think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there," he said in an interview that aired Monday on "GMA ." "There's a lot that I can forgive, but there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability."

Harry also told Strahan he does not believe the details he shares in "Spare" can make things any worse with his family.

"I have thought about it long and hard," Harry said. "And as far as I see it, the divide couldn't be greater before this book."

MORE: Prince Harry details rift with Prince William in 'Spare:' Look back at the brothers' relationship over the years

ABC News reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham palace for response to Harry’s remarks in our interview. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

ABC News received a response from the law firm representing Buckingham Palace Monday saying that the palace needed to "consider exactly what is said in the interview and the context in which it appears," and asked that we supply them immediately with a copy of the entire interview. We do not do that as a news organization as a matter of policy.

Related
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans

Marie Claire recently recalled Christmas 2006 for Prince William and the then Kate Middleton, who by that point had been dating for over four years. That Christmas, William invited Kate to Sandringham for Christmas (where the royal family typically spends the holiday), but she declined, saying she wouldn’t come without a ring on her finger. New Year’s Eve—as we all well know, seeing as the holiday is tomorrow—comes right on the heels of Christmas, and that same year, in 2006, Kate was left in tears after William changed their New Year’s plans, reports The Mirror.
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Us Weekly

King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir

Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
RadarOnline

'He Changed For The Worse': Prince William's Pals RIP Harry For 'Turning His Back' On Monarchy, Ready To Expose Meghan Markle's Palace Behavior: Sources

Prince William and Prince Harry are known to have a complicated relationship, which has been further strained by the latter's explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that close pals of William are outraged that his younger sibling continues to wage war against the royals, claiming Harry is no longer "the man we once knew.""He's changed for the worse since his marriage," a palace courtier claimed. "He's turned his back on the monarchy, tradition and his birth family," they alleged, blasting Harry for having "the gall to brand his brother a bully because William called him...
netflixjunkie.com

Kate Middleton Banking on Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis While Planning Her Fourth Baby

Prince William and Kate Middleton are walking on eggshells because of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries and memoir. The Sussexes have initiated a war against the royal family. Amidst all the chaos, the royal fans might get some good news as well. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to add another member to their family of five. The couple has three children, namely Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George.
GMA

GMA

