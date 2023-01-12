ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Arrows roll past Tygers to remain in control of Ohio Cardinal Conference destiny

By Larry Stine
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
ASHLAND — Two high school bowling teams at different aspects of their programs proved in Ashland’s favor at Luray Lanes Wednesday as the Ashland boys and girls both dominated Mansfield Senior in Ohio Cardinal Conference action.

The Ashland boys won by a total of 2752 to 2347 with individual and Baker Games combined with the Arrow girls taking a combined 2216 to 1624 win over the Tyger girls.

“There were a couple of ups and downs. We didn’t bowl up to par today I don’t think, but we still bowled well,” offered Ashland boys coach Jim Brown. “We’re trying to get ready for the postseason. I’m a little bit more on edge to get them to bowl better.

“We still got a win, with a 2216 so that’s like a 211 average, so we’ll take it and I’m happy with it but at the same time I’m not happy yet.”

Senior Parker Grissinger had the top singles game of the day by tossing a robust 263. Freshman Max Oeken rolled 256-221 for a 477 set and classmate Landon Dreibelbis was right behind with a 227-233-460 set. Freshman Mikey McKinney threw down a 210 game, followed by senior Garren Ward’s 203, a 199 shot by freshman Luke Rhine, sophomore Brantyn Long at 190 and senior Aiden Brown tossing a 160.

“I missed too many spares at the end, so I should have done better there, and as a team, we need to do better,” noted Rhine. “At the state, we can’t beat teams like Centerville or Nordonia, so we need to do better as a team, Spares at tournaments, if we miss them that’s how we lose. We have two runner-ups and half of them have probably been because of spares.”

“I bowled well but I could have been better but overall it was a good day.”Oeken said. “We haven’t really bowled well since the start of the new year which is not good but we just got to get better because the state is coming up in two months, so we’ve just got to be on our game.”

Mansfield Senior was led by a 174-234-408 set by Davon Wilson followed by Andrew Cawrse (210-191-401), Alex Grant (182-215-397), Tyree Dillon (175-142-317), and Zay Davis (156-137-293).

In the Baker Games, Ashland won by a 590-531 total.

“This is the best year we’ve ever had, I think we are now 7-4 , which is good, and we’ve gotten two second places in tournaments, and two tournaments where we’ve made it to the second round,” noted Mansfield Senior boys coach JohnGrant. “And it’s been since our first year that we’ve done that so we’re doing really well this year.”

On the girls side, Ashland struggled a bit in their first game but came on to earn a 1697-1258 combined individual games and Baker Games over Mansfield Senior.

Junior Jada Baker led the Lady A’s with a 170-201-371 set, followed by senior Makayla Dreibelbis (161-186-347), and sophomores Amelia Brown (152-188-340), Aubrie Cooke (137-202-339), and Haley Rowe (149-151-300). Throwing for the Ashland junior varsity were senior MacKenzie Kauffman (210-115-325, sophomore Mallorie Kohler (159-139-298), and freshman Maryann Rush (126-158-284).

Ashland coach Michele Baker says Kauffman, Kohler, and Rush continue to improve.

“Maryann’s coming along very quickly, she’s eager to learn and tries anything I ask her to do, which is when you start out, there’s so many different things you’re trying to learn all at one time,” coach Baker said. “Mallorie, from last year to this season, I think she’s over 20 pins on her average, so that’s awesome for her.

“Amelia has been consistent between her OCC average and her regular season average, she’s in the 170’s, so that’s pretty good. She’s doing really well, and that’s why I’m starting to put her on varsity more, to get her ready, especially if I need her to be a starter coming up in the postseason.”

The trio talked about how they’ve been doing of late.

“I couldn’t find it in the first game, it was kind of rough, then in the second game I did better, got my average, so I think I did okay today,” Amelia Brown noted. “It was rough at the beginning of the season, and now it’s getting better. I’ve started to progress, and I can definitely see more progress from last year.”

“It’s a lot better this year because last year was my first year ever trying bowling as a sport and it went well, it wasn’t the best year but I’ve gotten a lot of help from Michele and I’ve improved a lot,” said Kohler, who is happy to be on the varsity squad this season. “It’s pretty awesome, I’m not going to lie, it makes me feel better about myself, and makes me feel more confident when I’m up there on the approach. I feel a little more pressure but it’s a good kind of pressure.”

The lone freshman in the Ashland varsity squad, Rush has seen improvement since the start of the season.

“I learn a lot, I definitely learn a lot, This is my first year ever bowling so having that experience of lack thereof coming up definitely shows me what I can bowl like,” she said. “And I feel like with a lot more practice, I could be a lot better.”

Mansfield Senior was led by senior Alex Rush, who twirled a 189-129-318, followed by Emma Hutchinson-Deehr (134-129-273), Kiara Bragg (128-122-250), Leahana Schaub (123-99-222), and A’Rhaya Lawhorn (92-103-195).

Ashland won the three Baker Games by a 519-366 margin.

“Our girls team, we have a lot of first-year bowlers, and they’ve been doing a great job of getting better week to week,” noted Tygers girls coach Kevin Hunter. “We have a senior on the team, Alex Rush, she’s been around the bowling lanes for a while, so she’s doing well this year leading the team.

“Overall, from our JV on up, they’ve really progressed well to this point, and I hope they all come back and we continue to get better next year.”

