Good morning, rulers. It’s been a very sad week for all of us at Politico. A former top editor at Politico and a founding editor of Politico Magazine, Blake Hounshell, died this week at 44. I knew nothing about journalism when I started at the magazine under him almost nine years ago, and so much of what I know now is because of him. I will never forget how proud I made him with this photo gallery; all I was really doing was trying to channel him. RIP Blake. Donate to his family here if you can.

