Read full article on original website
Related
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
POLITICO
Why the left is obsessing over the Senate map
CALIFORNIA DREAMING — Look no further than California to see how pivotal 2024 is shaping up to be for the Democratic Party’s progressive wing. Nationally, the Senate landscape could hardly be bleaker for Democrats — forced to defend roughly two-thirds of the seats up for election. That’s the reality for Democrats regardless of where they fall on the ideological spectrum.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Judge finds Jan. 6 defendant who breached Senate chamber not guilty of obstruction
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that Joshua Black had a “unique stew in his mind” that left her uncertain whether he was aware that his actions were unlawful.
POLITICO
Chamber CEO to lawmakers: ‘Do your jobs’
CLARK KNOCKS DYSFUNCTION IN WASHINGTON: U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark chastised policymakers in Washington today, urging leaders to look “beyond this Congress and this political cycle” to find areas of compromise on issues favorable to businesses. — “Business demands better from our government,” Clark...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Three storylines to watch in Biden’s document drama
HAPPENING NOW — “Biden speech at Ebenezer to bring focus to King’s legacy, likely to president’s as well,”by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell: President JOE “BIDEN is expected to deliver a speech outlining his vision for America wrapped in reflections on [MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.], whom the president credits as one of his biggest influences. … Biden is expected to celebrate what he was able to achieve during his first two years … But the speech — which falls on what would have been King’s 94th birthday — will also reflect the president’s continued focus on voting rights and strengthening American democracy … [Former Atlanta Mayor] KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS has been assisting Biden with writing the remarks.”
POLITICO
A guide to Kay Granger’s alumni on K Street
Programming Note: We’ll be off this Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day but will be back in your inboxes on Tuesday, Jan. 17. WHO’S CLOSE TO THE NEXT HOUSE APPROPS CHAIR: GOP Rep.Kay Grangerof Texas is the new top appropriator in the House as head of the House Appropriations Committee. With funding the government widely expected to be a slog in the new Congress, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promised conservatives a vote on a budget to slash spending across the board, including potentially for the Pentagon, lobbyists with ties to the new chairwoman — of which there are many — are sure to become a hot commodity downtown. Here is a (non-exhaustive) guide.
POLITICO
Inside Patrick McHenry’s House Financial Services shakeup
The Patrick McHenry-era of the House Financial Services Committee is starting off with a bang. The North Carolina Republican on Thursday rolled out a major revamp of one of Congress’s most influential committees, shaking up its long-time GOP leadership structure and policy priorities. Here’s what MM learned about McHenry’s...
POLITICO
Katie Porter and the ‘bad boss’ problem
Good morning, rulers. It’s been a very sad week for all of us at Politico. A former top editor at Politico and a founding editor of Politico Magazine, Blake Hounshell, died this week at 44. I knew nothing about journalism when I started at the magazine under him almost nine years ago, and so much of what I know now is because of him. I will never forget how proud I made him with this photo gallery; all I was really doing was trying to channel him. RIP Blake. Donate to his family here if you can.
Biden is in a hole of his own making
Right as he is hitting a nice stretch, the president has been tripped up by the — what else — issues around document retention.
POLITICO
Gun policy debate moves to the ballot box
NEW FRONTIER — Gun control supporters won a victory this week as the Supreme Court left New York’s newest gun law in place for now. But going forward, they’re looking toward voters — not legislatures — in their quest to put stricter gun ownership and safety measures on the books.
4 things to know about the gas stove frenzy
The media storm surrounding gas stoves has shined a light on the environmental effects of the appliances and existing policies governing them. Here's what to know.
Biden: ‘Intimidating’ to speak at MLK’s church
President Joe Biden’s Atlanta speech reiterated his stated focus on redeeming “the soul of America.”
POLITICO
Revisiting Healey’s pot pardon promise
CAMPAIGN THROWBACK — It’s been just over three months since Maura Healey said that, if elected, she would pardon all state-level simple marijuana possession convictions in Massachusetts. Her promise came just after President Joe Biden announced a plan to issue similar pardonsat the federal level, urging governors to...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy invited Joe Biden to address Congress on Feb. 7 for his State of the Union address.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said quickly after McCarthy's tweet that Biden accepted the invitation: "So we have received Speaker McCarthy's kind invitation and the President has accepted it, and looks forward to delivering the State of the Union address ... on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023." Most of the...
POLITICO
Biden's ride or die
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Eli | Email Lauren. Programming Note: We’ll be off Monday, Jan. 16, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but will...
POLITICO
The Shows: Sunday listings for Jan. 15, 2023
ABC “This Week”: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) … Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.). Panel: Pierre Thomas and Sarah Isgur. Panel: Chris Christie, Donna Brazile, Rick Klein and Rachael Bade. CNN “State of the Union”: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) … Rep. Jamie Raskin...
Comments / 0