High quality jobs coming to the City of Franklin
Kumho Tire, one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers, signed a contract with The Melis Gruup to construct and operate a 350,000 square foot state of the art Distribution Logistics Center.
KPLC TV
SWLA industry leaders, activists react to new evidence that Exxon predicted climate impacts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For decades, some in the oil and gas industry have tried to cast doubt on whether climate change was real. Documents from the 1970s show Exxon’s own scientists predicted global warming with surprising accuracy, while still telling the public there was uncertainty about the truth. And it continued when it became ExxonMobil.
NOLA.com
Local bakery feels impact of egg prices, experts weigh in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Egg prices have hit a historic high. Cupcake Junkie owner Robyn Mills says the price of eggs is taking a toll on business. “Some places have limits on how many eggs you can get,” said Mills. “I know this past weekend, my husband and I went shopping and I got two cartons of eggs and he got two and we checked out separately just so I can support my business for the week.”
theadvocate.com
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
Patrick Frischhertz, a sugarcane farmer in Plaquemine, finished harvesting his sugarcane on Jan. 12 and breathed a huge sigh of relief. “I feel very blessed to be able to cut all the cane out of our fields,” he said. “It was looking really bleak.”. In late December 2022,...
Avondale shipyard sells for over 400-million dollars
The storied Avondale shipyard, once home to Louisiana’s largest employer, has been sold for 445-million dollars. Owner T. Parker Host purchased the 254-acre property for roughly than 60-million dollars.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Bottling company to build $160M Louisiana plant, make 170 new jobs
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Niagara Bottling plans to build a $160-million production facility near Hammond. According to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development, the California-based company is set to build a 500,000-square-foot facility that will use cutting-edge technology. Construction is expected to begin in the spring. The...
theadvocate.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
lafourchegazette.com
Dufrene Building Materials honored as Thibodaux's 2022 Business of the Year
A local business with multiple locations in the Bayou Region won top honors at the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce's Awards Banquet, being named the 2022 Business of the Year. Dufrene Building Materials won the honor, earning the award at the chamber's annual awards banquet last night at the Harang Auditorium.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
RPCC's medical coding program receives first AHIMA approval in state
River Parishes Community College announced its approval by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Professional Certificate Approval Program (PCAP). RPCC has the only approved Certificate of Applied Sciences in Medical Coding program in the state from AHIMA. “This program started under the direction of Dr. Iris Henry and my...
brproud.com
How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
NOLA.com
Covington utility relocation almost done, Bogue Falaya bridge building next
A $1.2 million project to relocate utility lines at the site of the much-anticipated bridge construction on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington is almost complete, according to City Engineer Callie Baker. Moving the utility lines, which is being done under a city contract, will clear the...
wbrz.com
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
BATON ROUGE - An embattled, Baton Rouge-based businessman who was criminally charged after he had hundreds of nursing home residents evacuated to a makeshift shelter during Hurricane Ida is now under the microscope of federal investigators after he allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from his nursing homes' bank accounts. The...
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of juicy chicken, crisp waffle fries, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to know that a famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country is opening another location in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more.
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
