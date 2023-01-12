ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geismar, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Tire distribution facility to create 200+ jobs in Franklin

Kumho Tires, a South Korean company will build a warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin that will create more than 200 jobs. St. Mary Parish officials said the 350,000-square-foot warehouse will handle 5 million tires a year. The facility will utilize the container services at the Port of New Orleans, which is the top importer of natural rubber in the U.S.
FRANKLIN, LA
brproud.com

Local bakery feels impact of egg prices, experts weigh in

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Egg prices have hit a historic high. Cupcake Junkie owner Robyn Mills says the price of eggs is taking a toll on business. “Some places have limits on how many eggs you can get,” said Mills. “I know this past weekend, my husband and I went shopping and I got two cartons of eggs and he got two and we checked out separately just so I can support my business for the week.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Bottling company to build $160M Louisiana plant, make 170 new jobs

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Niagara Bottling plans to build a $160-million production facility near Hammond. According to a news release from Louisiana Economic Development, the California-based company is set to build a 500,000-square-foot facility that will use cutting-edge technology. Construction is expected to begin in the spring. The...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Hammond set for $160 million bottle manufacturing facility from California company

Niagara Bottling, a California company, plans to spend $160 million to build a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility near Hammond. The new facility should create 70 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $55,000, Louisiana Economic Development officials said Wednesday. State officials also estimate the project could create another 100 indirect jobs.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Dufrene Building Materials honored as Thibodaux's 2022 Business of the Year

A local business with multiple locations in the Bayou Region won top honors at the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce's Awards Banquet, being named the 2022 Business of the Year. Dufrene Building Materials won the honor, earning the award at the chamber's annual awards banquet last night at the Harang Auditorium.
THIBODAUX, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

RPCC's medical coding program receives first AHIMA approval in state

River Parishes Community College announced its approval by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Professional Certificate Approval Program (PCAP). RPCC has the only approved Certificate of Applied Sciences in Medical Coding program in the state from AHIMA. “This program started under the direction of Dr. Iris Henry and my...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

How Baton Rouge helps homeless people with housing, support

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – About half of the Baton Rouge population is one emergency away from being homeless. Services are available, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the community knows how to access the help that’s available. “East Baton Rouge Parish recently stated that roughly 50%...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge paintball facility to open

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge is welcoming a new activity facility for paintballing on Joor Road Saturday, Jan. 14. Guerilla Warfare Paintball will host its ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening for the new facility at noon. The ceremony will feature East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Councilman Daryl Hurst, Senator Regina Barrow, and State Representative Vanessa LaFleur.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy