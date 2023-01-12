Sandra L. Washburn (nee Gornjak, formerly Herbst), age 82, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was born August 24, 1940, in West Bend to parents Evelynn (nee Heintz) and Fritz Gornjak. She was united in marriage to Edward B. Washburn on August 29, 1981 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartford. Sandy worked in sales and retail at Walmart for many years. In her free time, Sandy always loved coloring, doing puzzles, and ceramics. She was a very talented knitter and crocheter, creating many pieces for the entire family such as scarves, hats, mittens, throw blankets, and special outfits for the grandkids. She was most passionate about her gardening where she had a beautiful and infinite array of flowers filling her yard, many plants, and even vegetables she would tend to. Sandy will be deeply missed, but always loved and remembered by her family and friends.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO