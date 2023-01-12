Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Corn up 0-2 cents, Soy down 2-4 cents, wheat down 1-3 cent
CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel. * Wheat eases overnight, pressured by forecasts...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed, cattle mostly lower
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended mixed on Thursday, with actively traded nearby months down on weak pork prices and dull demand, while deferred contracts rose on expectations for tighter supplies in coming months, traders said. The February hog contract was down for the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries
Prices rise after USDA cuts U.S. soy, corn harvest outlook. Grains supported by drought in Argentina, southern Brazil. U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybean set for weekly gain as U.S. cuts output forecast
SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed for a third consecutive session on Friday, with the market poised to end the week on a positive note after the U.S. government unexpectedly cut its 2022 harvest estimates. Wheat gained more ground and corn rose for a fourth straight session.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans surge after USDA cuts 2022 harvest view
USDA lowers U.S. corn, soy harvest view, cuts stocks. U.S. winter wheat plantings above consensus estimate. Argentine grain exchange slashes soy, corn crop views. Brazil's CONAB projects big corn crop, record soy crop. (Adds closing prices) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures rallied...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China December soybean imports jump, annual volumes fall
Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports jumped 19% in December compared with a year ago, customs data showed on Friday, as buyers stocked up on beans to ease tight supplies in the world's top oilseed importer. China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in December, the highest for a...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly firm on Friday, underpinned by tight supplies and as harsh winter weather in recent weeks lowered cattle slaughter weights and limited beef production, traders said. Live cattle futures prices remained bound in a recent trading range as...
Agriculture Online
China Dec soybean imports up 19% y/y to 10.56 mln T - customs
BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China imported 10.56 million tonnes of soybeans in December, up 19.3% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday. China's 2022 soybean imports are 5.6% lower than the year before at 91.08 million tonnes, data from the General Administration of Customs also showed. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 5-Cautious China approves GMO alfalfa import after decade-long wait
(Adds details on alfalfa crops and comment from U.S. Department of Agriculture) Jan 13 (Reuters) - China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, permitting shipments of GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers and the...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan 18-24
MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Jan 18-24 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau Editing by Gareth Jones)
Agriculture Online
Argentine 22/23 soybean harvest estimate cut to 41 mln tonnes -Buenos Aires grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentine soybean harvest for the 2022/23 cycle is estimated at 41 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, down from the 48 million tonnes previously estimated, after the country's agricultural areas were hit by drought. The exchange also cut its estimate...
Agriculture Online
An alternative weed strategy
Successful Farming Editors, Laurie Bedord and Chelsea Dinterman, discuss how farmers may not have the time to wait to address weed issues. Instead, farmers need to become their own R&D department to address troublesome weeds on their operation.
Agriculture Online
Future of milk: high prices cure high prices
If ever there was an industry that economically mimicked the ideology that high prices cure high prices and low prices cure low prices, it is probably the dairy industry, specifically dairy farmers. The previous years’ record-high prices have led to more production, more efficiency, and more cows. Farmers (and people...
Comments / 0