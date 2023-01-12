Read full article on original website
James H. Warden
Jan. 6, 1935 - Jan. 4, 2023. James H. Warden passed away peacefully on January 4, 2023, at the age of 87. James H. Warden was born on January 6, 1935, in Milwaukee, to Guy and Lucille Warden. He graduated from North Division High School in Milwaukee and served in the Air Force from 1956 to 1960 as a radar technician on fighter planes.
Anthony J. (Tony) Curreri
Anthony J. (Tony) Curreri of West Bend passed away at the age of 79 on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. His wife, Shirley (Egeland), son, Anthony, and brother-in-law James Egeland were at his side. He was born on September 2, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York,...
Michael Anton Garrigan
Jan. 19, 1932 - Jan. 2, 2023. Michael Anton Garrigan passed away peacefully at Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living Center in Waukesha on Monday, January 2, 2023, just prior to his 91st birthday. Although he will be greatly missed, he is now whole again celebrating with his wife and family beyond this world.
Barbara (Cooper) Curley
Barbara (Cooper) Curley, 96, of West Bend passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, following a long and full life. Barbara was born on September 16, 1926, in Madison to Elmer and Mayme Cooper. In 1948, she graduated from UW-Madison with a BA in Occupational Therapy. She met and married Richard “Dick” Curley at Pres House in Madison, and after living in Madison and Milwaukee, they settled in Cedarburg, where they raised their four children. She earned her teaching certificate and was an elementary education teacher in Jackson for 20 years. After retiring in 1988, she tutored Hmong students in Milwaukee and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and other community organizations. In 1998, Barb and Dick moved to Cedar Community in West Bend.
Sandra Louise Washburn
Sandra L. Washburn (nee Gornjak, formerly Herbst), age 82, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Ivy Manor in West Bend. She was born August 24, 1940, in West Bend to parents Evelynn (nee Heintz) and Fritz Gornjak. She was united in marriage to Edward B. Washburn on August 29, 1981 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartford. Sandy worked in sales and retail at Walmart for many years. In her free time, Sandy always loved coloring, doing puzzles, and ceramics. She was a very talented knitter and crocheter, creating many pieces for the entire family such as scarves, hats, mittens, throw blankets, and special outfits for the grandkids. She was most passionate about her gardening where she had a beautiful and infinite array of flowers filling her yard, many plants, and even vegetables she would tend to. Sandy will be deeply missed, but always loved and remembered by her family and friends.
Thomas Daniel Staben
July 2, 1981 - Dec. 10, 2022. Thomas D. Staben died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 41. He was born July 2, 1981. He is survived by son, Tobias Staben; parents, Daniel and Sharon (Pals) Staben of Waukesha; brother, Joshua Pals of New Mexico; sister, Melody Hazel of Palmyra; and grandparents, Marcella Pals of Waukesha, and Daniel and Georgia Staben of California. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Pals and James and Cornie Rajnicek; and aunt, Laurie Pals of New Mexico.
Bernadine ‘Bernie’ Joyce Dresdow
Oct. 8, 1933 - Jan. 10, 2023. Bernadine “Bernie” Joyce Dresdow (nee Cramer), age 89, passed away on January 10, 2023. She was born in Milwaukee on October 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Herman and Erna (Bruskewitz) Cramer. Bernie is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James Dresdow; her sons Robert (Barbara) and David. She is further survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, her sister Bety Solis as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane Doerfler
Oct. 1, 1933 - Jan. 10, 2023. Diane Carla Doerfler (nee Seif) of Hartford passed away on January 10, 2023, at the age of 89. She was the daughter of Eileen (nee Steuerwald) and Harley Seif. She leaves behind her brother, Wendell, and nephew, Teddy, her sister, Caryl, and niece...
Cheryl Lee Eberhardt
Cheryl Lee Eberhardt (nee Cardarelle) went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the age of 65, into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus. Cheryl was born January 23, 1957, in West Bend, the daughter of Donald and Jeanette (nee Mintzlaff) Cardarelle. She attended and graduated from West Bend High School in 1975. Cheryl married Jerome Eberhardt at St. John’s Lutheran Church on May 8, 1982.
Joyce J. Milosch
July 19, 1930 - Dec. 18, 2022. Joyce J. Milosch (nee Streck) of Waukesha was born into eternal life on December 18, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born on July 19, 1930, in Hartford, the youngest of three daughters of Frank and Wilhelmina (nee Mertens) Streck. She...
Diana Lynn Kobishop
Diana Lynn Kobishop (Dolly), age 60, died peacefully at her sister’s home in Kewaskum with her daughter and sister at her side the evening of January 11, 2023. Dolly was born in Fond du Lac and grew up in the Kewaskum area. She later moved to Mayville where she raised her daughter.
38th annual JanBoree begins
WAUKESHA — The 38th annual Waukesha Jan Boree kicked off Friday with a variety of events at Lowell Park aimed at bringing the community together during a time when there aren’t a lot of activities, organizers said. “I’m just here curing my post-Christmas depression,” attendee Megan White said....
WMC announces 26 finalists for Manufacturer of the Year
MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced that 26 finalists have been selected for the 34th annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, which will be held on Feb. 16 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee. “As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ...
Flyin’ high
GRAFTON — Makena Christian is a difference maker. If there was any doubt about that prior to Friday, the Hartford sophomore put an end to the debate by leading the Orioles to a 5948 comeback win at Grafton in a North Shore Conference girls basketball game. Christian poured in...
Rosanne M. Day
Rosanne M. Day (nee Krebsbach) found peace on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 83. She is survived by her children Thomas “Tod” Day (Andrea Houseman) and Dianne Day (Doug Epker); her grandchildren Nathan Lueck, Leah Lueck and Hannah Lueck; her great-grandchild Gunner; and her siblings Janet Loffredo, Michael Krebsbach and Lesley Gramling. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Olympia Fields sign plan on Oconomowoc council agenda
OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council will discuss the Master Sign Plan for the Olympia Fields mixed use development on Tuesday. The developer of Olympia Fields is asking to amend the approved master sign plan for the overall development. The updates were reviewed by the Planning Department and were recommended...
Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago
Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
Waukesha police blotter: Missing dentures
Wednesday, 8:19 p.m. — A woman called police asking for assistance in finding her dentures that may have fallen behind the TV stand in the 2700 block of North University Drive. The oral prosthetic was located after a thorough search of her bedroom. She was advised on the proper use of emergency communications, and she agreed that losing her dentures doesn’t rise to the level of a proper emergency.
Waukesha police blotter: Stealing chicken off the buffet
Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2:13 p.m. — On Tuesday, the store manager in the 900 block of Fleetfoot Drive said people were stealing chicken off of the buffet and putting it in their purses and a large shopping bag. He wanted ideas on how to deter patrons from taking food from the buffet to take home.
Two arrested after gunshots fired in Waukesha early Saturday
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department was called to the 1500 block of Summit Avenue to investigate a report of potential shots being fired after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a release by the police department. Dispatched officers found spent casings in the driveway of a residence and...
