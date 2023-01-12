WEATHER ALERT TONIGHT FOR OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS DUE TO SNOW SHOWERS & POSSIBLE ICY TRAVEL. Occasional flurries in the valley and snow showers at higher elevations. This could lead to some light accumulation at higher elevations (1"-2" Plateau, and Ridge, then heavier along the higher peaks along the TN/NC border) through early Saturday. Temperatures overnight and through Saturday Morning should drop below freezing, so expect some possible icy travel conditions at higher elevations.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO