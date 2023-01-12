Read full article on original website
Beacon Center of Tennessee exposes restricting healthcare laws in report
The Beacon Center of Tennessee released a new report on the quality and accessibility of healthcare across the state exposing laws that restrict facilities from operating. The nonpartisan organization highlights that certificate-of-need (CON) laws require a government permission slip for healthcare services to operate. This includes opening a new business or buying medical equipment.
No trotline restrictions added by TFWC, ACA plans legislative action
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As expected, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission (TFWC), the governing body over the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), took no action to further regulate trotlining in Tennessee, in spite of requests to tighten regulations by the members of the American Canoe Association (ACA). At its...
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
Tennessee advocates call for change with foster children facing lack of stable homes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — More than 900 foster children in Chattanooga are stuck in an unstable system. A new report reveals the state's instability rate is double the national average and has been increasing for years now. Friday we spoke to local experts about the state's plan to address the...
Governor Kemp speaks about storm damage and what comes next
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- With severe weather tearing across the state, spawning multiple tornados, and causing damage in many counties, Governor Brian Kemp addressed members of the press to advise what plans are being put into place to fix what damage can be fixed. The...
GDOT worker killed during Thursday's storms in Lafayette, says sheriff
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — A Georgia Department of Transportation worker was killed during Thursday's storms in Lafayette, says Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. The sheriff identified the victim as 40-year-old Sean Kornacki of Lafayette, Georgia. A deputy responded to a tree over the roadway on Georgia Highway 193 Thursday, Sheriff...
At least 2 dead in Georgia as crews work to clean up damage from powerful tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — Severe weather tore across the state of Georgia Thursday, spawning multiple tornados and causing damage in many counties. Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the press on Friday to advise what plans are being put into place to fix the damage. The storms took two...
Weather Alert Friday: Breezy & colder with some flurries & snow showers
WEATHER ALERT FRIDAY & FRIDAY NIGHT FOR OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS DUE TO SNOW SHOWERS. Scattered showers and a few strong storms this evening, then turning colder overnight. Some flurries and higher elevation snow showers are possible during the predawn hours. Low temperatures overnight dropping into the mid/upper 30s. A breezy...
Weather Alert through early Saturday for higher elevations
WEATHER ALERT TONIGHT FOR OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS DUE TO SNOW SHOWERS & POSSIBLE ICY TRAVEL. Occasional flurries in the valley and snow showers at higher elevations. This could lead to some light accumulation at higher elevations (1"-2" Plateau, and Ridge, then heavier along the higher peaks along the TN/NC border) through early Saturday. Temperatures overnight and through Saturday Morning should drop below freezing, so expect some possible icy travel conditions at higher elevations.
