Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

sanatogapost.com

Troopers' Report: Seized Drugs Worth $65.4 Million

HARRISBURG PA – Illegal or prohibited drugs seized by Pennsylvania State Police during 2022 were estimated to be worth a total of $65.4 million, about $10.3 million of which was confiscated during the year’s last quarter alone, the agency reported Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023). The drug hauls included...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Vehicles Collide on Route 100 in Upper Pottsgrove

UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – A three-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at about 10:55 a.m. on northbound Route 100, just south of West Moyer Road in Upper Pottsgrove Township, required two cars to be towed due to significant damage. The third was able to be driven away, township police said.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Visited Schools 15 Times During December

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Reports of an alleged sexually related offense, a disturbance involving a fight or dispute, and two incidents of disorderly conduct were among those for which the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department responded during December 2022 to Pottsgrove School District buildings, according to a monthly report from Police Chief Rick Bell.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

Knife, Sunglasses Stolen from Parked Car, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating the late-night theft of several items from a car that was parked outside the Giant supermarket at 1880 Leithsville Road. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Thursday police said the theft happened Wednesday between 12:30 and 1 a.m. in the parking lot outside the store, which closes at 11 p.m.
FOX 2

Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
sanatogapost.com

Berks, Chester Groups Earn Urban Agriculture Grants

HARRISBURG PA – Two organizations, in Berks and Chester counties respectively, were among 20 recipients Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023) of about $520,000 in Pennsylvania urban agriculture grants. They represent investments in small businesses helping to grow the state’s agricultural infrastructure and eliminate food deserts, the state Agriculture Department announced at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

