FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Toddler killed, eight others injured in Pennsylvania house fire
A grandmother is mourning the loss of her 2-year-old granddaughter Danika, who she called "her little angel," after she was killed in a fire at her home. Eight others were taken to the hospital, none of their injuries were life-threatening. WPXI's Lori Houy reports.Jan. 15, 2023.
sanatogapost.com
Troopers’ Report: Seized Drugs Worth $65.4 Million
HARRISBURG PA – Illegal or prohibited drugs seized by Pennsylvania State Police during 2022 were estimated to be worth a total of $65.4 million, about $10.3 million of which was confiscated during the year’s last quarter alone, the agency reported Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2023). The drug hauls included...
sanatogapost.com
Vehicles Collide on Route 100 in Upper Pottsgrove
UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – A three-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) at about 10:55 a.m. on northbound Route 100, just south of West Moyer Road in Upper Pottsgrove Township, required two cars to be towed due to significant damage. The third was able to be driven away, township police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver hurt after truck hauling trash smashes into overpass in Douglass Twp.
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - A truck carrying trash slammed into an overpass Thursday morning. It happened on Farmington Avenue around 11 a.m. Police say the truck was following another truck that made it through. The driver was hurt and went to a hospital. No word on how serious his injuries...
sanatogapost.com
Police Visited Schools 15 Times During December
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Reports of an alleged sexually related offense, a disturbance involving a fight or dispute, and two incidents of disorderly conduct were among those for which the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department responded during December 2022 to Pottsgrove School District buildings, according to a monthly report from Police Chief Rick Bell.
Concord Man Hallucinating on Methamphetamine Arrested
On December the 16th at 7:45 p.m., members from the Pennsylvania State Police responded to a home on Path Valley Road for a possible active burglary. Through the proceeding investigation, it was determined that Marshall Daihl, 37 of Concord, attempted to enter into his neighbor’s residence, while he was allegedly hallucinating on methamphetamine.
Former Delaware fire chief charged with rape involving 15-year-old
Police said investigators first received information in September 2022 that Dwayne Pearson, 39, was having sex with a minor.
Burglary duo target businesses in Delaware, Montgomery counties, police say
"We don't want anyone to get hurt. One of the businesses there was a bread delivery and it's a possibility that these two burglars were still in the building," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
sauconsource.com
Knife, Sunglasses Stolen from Parked Car, Police Say
Lower Saucon Township Police are investigating the late-night theft of several items from a car that was parked outside the Giant supermarket at 1880 Leithsville Road. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Thursday police said the theft happened Wednesday between 12:30 and 1 a.m. in the parking lot outside the store, which closes at 11 p.m.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Four Years Of Fundraising Ruined By School Band Booster Theft: Authorities
More than 100 music students in Pennsylvania raised thousands over four years, to go to Walt Disney World in Florida, but now that trip has been indefinitely canceled due to a theft, authorities, and parents say.Pennsylvania police are investigating the missing United School District High School Ma…
Allentown Man Schemed Turnpike Out Of $1M In Tolls, Feds Say
An Allentown ripped off the state for more than $1 million by selling phony E-Z Passes to avoid tolls on the Turnpike, federal prosecutors say. Sergio Jara, 37, was indicted along with Duvany Zambrano of New Jersey for their roles in the alleged scheme, said US Attorney Gerard Karam in a …
Deadly crash investigated on I-70 in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A fatal crash has closed westbound I-70 near Lake St. Louis in St. Charles County. It is not yet clear when the highway will reopen, and there are traffic backups in the area. The Missouri State Highway Patrol expects to open some lanes to help with rush-hour traffic. They are diverting […]
sanatogapost.com
Berks, Chester Groups Earn Urban Agriculture Grants
HARRISBURG PA – Two organizations, in Berks and Chester counties respectively, were among 20 recipients Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023) of about $520,000 in Pennsylvania urban agriculture grants. They represent investments in small businesses helping to grow the state’s agricultural infrastructure and eliminate food deserts, the state Agriculture Department announced at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Penn
Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Pennsylvania from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WFMZ-TV Online
Warehouse developer sues Maidencreek Twp. over 'illegal' noise ordinance
MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. – A new lawsuit filed against Maidencreek Township alleges the township has a nuisance noise ordinance that is preventing the defendant from moving forward with its plan to build a warehouse along part of Route 222. The lawsuit has been filed by developer Maidencreek Associates. 69...
Man struck and killed in crosswalk was on vacation in N.J.
The man struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning while using a crosswalk at an intersection in Freehold Township has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Taylor from Guyana. Taylor was using a crosswalk around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane in Freehold as...
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
