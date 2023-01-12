Barbara (Cooper) Curley, 96, of West Bend passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023, following a long and full life. Barbara was born on September 16, 1926, in Madison to Elmer and Mayme Cooper. In 1948, she graduated from UW-Madison with a BA in Occupational Therapy. She met and married Richard “Dick” Curley at Pres House in Madison, and after living in Madison and Milwaukee, they settled in Cedarburg, where they raised their four children. She earned her teaching certificate and was an elementary education teacher in Jackson for 20 years. After retiring in 1988, she tutored Hmong students in Milwaukee and volunteered with Meals on Wheels and other community organizations. In 1998, Barb and Dick moved to Cedar Community in West Bend.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO