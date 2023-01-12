Read full article on original website
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender
Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
Possible Ellis Simms return won't affect Sunderland striker hunt - Tony Mowbray
Sunderland to push ahead with striker deals while Everton figure out Ellis Simms future.
BBC
Sean Dyche: Ex-Burnley boss on how he got on stage with the Happy Mondays
Sharing the stage with the Happy Mondays at a music festival is not where Sean Dyche ever expected to find himself when taking a break from management. But that is where the 52-year-old former Burnley boss ended up after being thrust there by Line of Duty star Vicky McClure. And...
BBC
Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke
The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...
Spectator kicks Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale after Premier League match
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a spectator after Gunners defeated Hotspur 2-0. The fan came down while Ramsdale was near the sideline.
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
SB Nation
Fourth round of the FA Cup set for Spurs
The latest news regarding Tottenham Hotspur has come out. No, it's not any transfer news. Instead, it's the date and time of the fourth-round FA Cup fixture with Championship side Preston FC. Kick-off between Tottenham and Preston FC at the Deepdale Stadium will take place on Saturday, January 28th at 6:00 p.m. (UK time).
CBS Sports
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 13, 2023
Aston Villa look to continue their unbeaten run against Leeds United when they host their second meeting of the 2022-23 English Premier League season on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) haven't lost to Leeds since their first matchup in 2020-21, recording two victories and a pair of draws over their last four encounters. Leeds (4-5-8) hosted the first matchup between the sides this campaign in October, when they battled to a 0-0 draw.
BBC
Klopp on Nunez, transfers and 'ready for a fight' at Brighton
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game at Brighton on Saturday. Klopp is unsure if Darwin Nunez will be available after he missed training on Thursday: “It’s not a major one, but we have to wait. Bobby [Firmino] is not close to team training, but Milly [James Milner] will be back to normal today.”
BBC
Everton 1-2 Southampton: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's obviously difficult and disappointing, especially when you go 1-0 up. It's a tough game, there's a lot of tension for both teams I think. We deserved to be 1-0 in the first half with the passion in our game.
SB Nation
Henderson: “We’re Pretty Low On Confidence”
Yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton was a low point for a struggling Liverpool. While results and performances this year have left much to be desired, the most recent loss was probably the worst 90 minutes the team has played in at least a decade. They created very little, allowed Brighton to completely control the ball, and never really showed any signs they could find a way to earn a result.
NBC Sports
Everton vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Everton host Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday in a huge relegation six-pointer in the Premier League. Even though we are just about to hit the halfway point in the season, this game feels huge as to which direction the campaign will head in for both the Toffees and the Saints.
BBC
Taylor Swift: Singer shocks fans at The 1975's London gig
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on stage at The 1975's London concert on Wednesday. The singer treated fans to the first live performance of her chart-topping song Anti-Hero, at the O2 Arena in North Greenwich. Swift was also photographed posing with Loose Women star Denise Welch, who was there...
Everton directors skip game because of ‘credible threat’
Everton’s board of directors were told not to attend Saturday’s home match against Southampton because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security,” the English Premier League team said. The unprecedented decision followed “malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence” the club said in a...
