Aston Villa look to continue their unbeaten run against Leeds United when they host their second meeting of the 2022-23 English Premier League season on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) haven't lost to Leeds since their first matchup in 2020-21, recording two victories and a pair of draws over their last four encounters. Leeds (4-5-8) hosted the first matchup between the sides this campaign in October, when they battled to a 0-0 draw.

2 DAYS AGO