ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Rep. Katie Porter Says She Hasn't Discussed Senate Bid With Incumbent Dianne Feinstein

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9UhK_0kCBnGDR00

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who announced a 2024 Senate run this week, on Wednesday said she hasn’t had the opportunity yet to speak with incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

The progressive Democratic lawmaker said she has reached out to the 89-year-old senator through her staff.

“I’m hoping to get a chance to speak from her and continue to learn from her,” Porter, who called Feinstein a “trailblazer,” told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront,” according to The Hill .

While Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992 , has yet to announce whether she intends to run for another term, she issued a statement Tuesday saying she is focused on the deadly storm battering her state. The senator has faced questions about her fitness to serve, including by her Democratic colleagues in the Senate.

“Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” Feinstein said.

The battle for her seat, though, appears to already be underway. Apart from Porter, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) has reportedly told colleagues she is preparing to run , while Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is thought to be mulling joining the contest.

In a separate interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday, Porter defended her decision to announce her Senate bid amid her state’s weather events.

“We need to send people to Washington who will solve problems like this,” she said. “That’s the best thing we can do to ensure California and the country are safe going forward.”

Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh in a close race in California’s 47th Congressional District in November’s midterm elections.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes

CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
The Independent

George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to

Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
NEW YORK STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

252K+
Followers
14K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy