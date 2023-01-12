Rep. Katie Porter Says She Hasn't Discussed Senate Bid With Incumbent Dianne Feinstein

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who announced a 2024 Senate run this week, on Wednesday said she hasn’t had the opportunity yet to speak with incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).

The progressive Democratic lawmaker said she has reached out to the 89-year-old senator through her staff.

“I’m hoping to get a chance to speak from her and continue to learn from her,” Porter, who called Feinstein a “trailblazer,” told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront,” according to The Hill .

While Feinstein, who was first elected in 1992 , has yet to announce whether she intends to run for another term, she issued a statement Tuesday saying she is focused on the deadly storm battering her state. The senator has faced questions about her fitness to serve, including by her Democratic colleagues in the Senate.

“Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time,” Feinstein said.

The battle for her seat, though, appears to already be underway. Apart from Porter, Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) has reportedly told colleagues she is preparing to run , while Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is thought to be mulling joining the contest.

In a separate interview with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Wednesday, Porter defended her decision to announce her Senate bid amid her state’s weather events.

“We need to send people to Washington who will solve problems like this,” she said. “That’s the best thing we can do to ensure California and the country are safe going forward.”

Porter defeated Republican Scott Baugh in a close race in California’s 47th Congressional District in November’s midterm elections.