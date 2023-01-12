Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Does Prince Harry Inherit Anything From The Queen?
There have been a lot of questions about Queen Elizabeth’s fortune after her passing on September 8, 2022, with many wondering if Prince Harry is part of her will. Does Meghan Markle’s husband inherit anything from his grandmother despite the allegations he throws against the royal family?. Table...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Has an Obsession for Tearing Down Prince William, Amplifies ‘Victimhood’ Narrative Because It’s Lucrative for Brand Sussex
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is finally out in bookstores and online shops across the globe. When he first announced that he was writing a book, royal fans around the world were excited to hear the Duke of Sussex’s accounts. But following the release of his memoir, Meghan Markle’s husband received countless criticisms.
King Charles III Is ‘Outraged’ That Queen Consort Camilla Was ‘Dragged’ Into Prince Harry’s Memoir
Father-son tension. Prince Harry shared intimate details of his experience with the royal family in his memoir Spare — and his father, King Charles III, isn’t pleased. “Charles is distraught. He’s angry and outraged that Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions, and it’s put him in a terrible position with [Queen Consort] Camilla […]
Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess
A woman who was once tight with Meghan Markle is revealing why she thinks Prince Harry will one day realize that marrying the duchess was "a massive mistake."
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice Debunk Meghan Markle’s Claim on Christmas Day
Find out how the Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and other royals disproved a claim Meghan Markle made during the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix documentary.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Reveals What He Loved About Ex Chelsy Davy, How Queen Influenced Their Split
Prince Harry recounted his previous romances in his book Spare. Among the relationships he revisited was with his then-long-time girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Prince William's younger brother shared the things about his ex-girlfriend, Davy, that he loved. Apparently, he loved how she carried out her free-spirited lifestyle. "I loved Chels’ ease,...
Prince Harry has second book with cut Will, Charles secrets: ‘I don’t think they would ever forgive me’
Prince Harry has more tea to spill. In a new interview with The Telegraph published Friday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he has enough content to write even more books about his experience growing up as a royal, as he cut out nearly half his content from the first draft. “The first draft was different,” he told The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon. “It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out.” Harry also revealed that a lot of content was cut out...
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source
In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
Prince Harry Sent a ‘Message’ He ‘Wants to Be Asked or Begged to Go’ to the Coronation Says Body Language Expert
Prince Harry is promoting his book spare. A body language expert says his gestures suggest he wants his family to beg him to attend King Charles' coronation.
Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles
The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
netflixjunkie.com
“They are brats” – US Host Tears Apart Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Mudslinging King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been gaining a lot of limelight lately because of their controversial statements against the royal family. In their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the royal couple, revealed the circumstances that led to their exit from the family. Narrating the events from three years back, the Sussexes claimed that they wished to work for the Commonwealth while making their own money.
King Charles’ Ex-Butler Claims People Who Worked for the Royal Family Used to Tell Him They ‘Weren’t Fans’ of Camilla Parker Bowles
King Charles III's former butler is revealing what other royal staffers used to tell him about their dislike for Camilla and what his response would be about his boss's wife.
Prince Harry Had a Surprising Off-Limits Response When It Came to One Question About Prince William
From confessions about losing his virginity to the physical fight between him and Prince William, Prince Harry has been candid about everything recently – or so we thought. In the royal’s ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Harry surprisingly refused to answer one question about his brother. “What would you say to William if he’s watching this?” Bradby asked, per Hello!, to which Harry responded, “What would I say to him if I’m watching this?” The journalist continued, “Well what do you think he’s thinking?” Harry then replied, “I’m not gonna share – I’m not gonna share what I say…” Though the...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Questioned About Princess Charlotte’s Birth as Though He’d Received a Terminal Diagnosis
Prince Harry is a doting uncle to his nephews Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as his niece Princess Charlotte. During Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, the Duke of Sussex was spotted sharing a sweet moment with Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter. Prince Harry and Princess Charlotte...
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry ’s memoir is officially out! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of the Duke of Sussex’s newly released book, Spare, displayed at a bookstore alongside copies of another book titled How to Kill Your Family. RELATED: ...
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: I Changed My Mind! I Want to Reconcile With Prince Harry!
Last week, Charles III delivered his first Christmas address as king. It was a duty that had belonged to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for 70 years, and the whole world was watching as a new monarch took over this cherished holiday tradition. Much was made of the fact that...
Comments / 0