Firefighters in South Gloucestershire battled a huge blaze after a man set fire to 20 vehicles over a three-and-a-half-hour period. Daniel Cron, 26, has been sentenced to three years in prison having pleaded guilty to 21 counts of arson - 20 vehicles and a fence - for his actions on 3 April 2022.A large number of the vehicles torched were minibuses which belonged to a community group providing transport services for vulnerable adults and children.It's believed Cron committed the crime with another man, who remains unidentified.

2 DAYS AGO