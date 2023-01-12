Read full article on original website
'Critical' missing man in DC found safe
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
fox5dc.com
Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
WTOP
‘Idiot with a gun’ wounds 3 in DC, including 2 kids getting off Metrobus
Three people, including two children, were shot in Northwest D.C., following a fight on a Metrobus that spilled on to the street, police said Wednesday night. It happened around 4 p.m. near 14th Street and Fort Stevens. The fight started inside a full 54 bus heading northbound on 14th Street.
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-old
Residents of a neighborhood in Northeast D.C. are still asking for the identity of the guy who fatally shot a 13-year-old boy who was suspected of breaking into automobiles. On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the individual is employed by the District of Columbia.
fox5dc.com
14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023
The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
bethesdamagazine.com
Residents call for more policing, say they feel unsafe during White Oak listening session
A number of residents expressed a growing sense of feeling unsafe and called for increased and improved police enforcement during a listening session Thursday evening centered on White Oak. Around 150 people gathered at the White Oak Community Recreational Center for a forum prompted by two high-profile homicides in Silver...
fox5dc.com
DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
NBC Washington
DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles
A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old
On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
Amtrak Riders Stuck Heading From DC To Florida Told They Were Not Being Held Hostage: Report
It was not a quick commute for some travelers in the DMV region who found themselves stuck on an Amtrak train for more than 24 hours during a trip from the Washington, DC area down to Florida. Passengers traveling on an Amtrak Auto Train from DC to the Orlando area...
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
fox5dc.com
Keenan Anderson: DC charter school teacher dies after being tased by LAPD over winter break
WASHINGTON - A D.C. charter school is mourning the death of a beloved teacher who died after being taken into custody by Los Angeles police over winter break. In a statement shared on the Digital Pioneers Academy website, the school's founder Mashea Ashton said the school community is "deeply saddened by the death of Mr. Keenan Anderson."
fox5dc.com
DC charter school mourns teacher who died after being tased by LAPD
The Digital Pioneer Academy says the death of Keenan Anderson is a tremendous loss. The school's CEO Mashea Ashton described Anderson as a dedicated 10th-grade English teacher who began working at the school six months ago. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to Ashton about Anderson, and more.
MS-13 Leader Gets Life In Prison For Maryland Murders, Racketeering Conspiracy
Another MS-13 gang member in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and federal drug charges. Brayan Contreras-Avalos - also known as “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” 28, of Langley Park, has been sentenced to life...
fox5dc.com
DC must allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fees to renew licenses, judge rules
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of D.C. residents who fought to allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fines or fees to get or renew their driver's licenses. The five plaintiffs alleged in a lawsuit back in July 2022...
WJLA
Parade, health fair, peace walk & more -- What to know for DC's MLK Day festivities
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and D.C. is preparing for a day of celebration and remembrance. An MLK Day Parade will be held, along with a health fair and peace walk. These events all follow a prayer breakfast on Saturday morning. GALLERY: Remembering...
We Asked D.C. Bartenders Why Non-Alcoholic Cocktails Cost $15
People have come to expect rising costs of, well, everything after the past few months. But the latest trend, the $15 non-alcoholic cocktail, appears to be pushing it for some locals. Even factoring inflation and a tight labor market, some diners are still wondering: Aren’t we paying a pretty high price for glorified juice?
NBC Washington
New Attorney General Takes Office in DC
D.C.’s new attorney general has specific ideas on how he wants to handle juvenile justice in the city at a time when the mayor and others are deeply concerned with crimes being committed by juveniles and the level of accountability. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is a third generation Washingtonian...
