ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

'Critical' missing man in DC found safe

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a D.C. man who went missing Friday has been found safe. He was last seen around 11 a.m. in the 1900 block of 13th Street, Northwest. Police tweeted around 11:30 p.m. that he had been located. No other information on this...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Charging hoverboard ignites fire in southeast DC home: officials

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a charging hoverboard ignited a fire early Wednesday in a southeast D.C. home. The fire was reported just after 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Burns Street. No injuries were reported but the residents of the home were displaced. Officials say the fire was the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

14 restaurants opening in the DC area in 2023

The new year means new restaurant openings in the DMV, from additional locations of classic favorites to first-time D.C. residents. Here are 13 of the restaurants opening in 2023 in the D.C. region that we're looking forward to:. Call Your Mother. 5035 Connecticut Ave NW. This D.C. staple is opening...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Restaurant Week: 10 spots you won't want to miss

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to try out some of the best dining options the District has to offer with a fixed menu and price. FOX 5's Erin Como has compiled a list of 10...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles

A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles. Keenan Anderson, a cousin of Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors, taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser: DC employee shot and killed 13-year-old

On Wednesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed that the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old suspected of breaking into cars, is a D.C. government employee. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports from Northeast with the latest updates on the polarizing situation.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death

The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC charter school mourns teacher who died after being tased by LAPD

The Digital Pioneer Academy says the death of Keenan Anderson is a tremendous loss. The school's CEO Mashea Ashton described Anderson as a dedicated 10th-grade English teacher who began working at the school six months ago. FOX 5's David Kaplan spoke to Ashton about Anderson, and more.
DCist

We Asked D.C. Bartenders Why Non-Alcoholic Cocktails Cost $15

People have come to expect rising costs of, well, everything after the past few months. But the latest trend, the $15 non-alcoholic cocktail, appears to be pushing it for some locals. Even factoring inflation and a tight labor market, some diners are still wondering: Aren’t we paying a pretty high price for glorified juice?
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

New Attorney General Takes Office in DC

D.C.’s new attorney general has specific ideas on how he wants to handle juvenile justice in the city at a time when the mayor and others are deeply concerned with crimes being committed by juveniles and the level of accountability. Attorney General Brian Schwalb is a third generation Washingtonian...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy