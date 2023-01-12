Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
WCTV
Locals react to Mega Millions now at $1.35 billion
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Feeling lucky? Well, one of the largest-ever lottery jackpots in history is up for grabs Friday. The Mega Millions jackpot has now grown to $1.35 billion. This makes this jackpot the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The odds of winning the Mega Millions sits at one...
Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Odell Haggins checks on Colorado DL commitment
Florida State defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins made his way to check in on Valdosta (Ga.) four-star junior defensive lineman Omar White. The mammoth defensive tackle from South Georgia committed to Colorado on the day after Christmas. White has long held an offer from the Seminoles. He has also previously...
Five-star CB Charles Lester recaps FSU visit
TALLAHASSEE – Five-star cornerback prospect Charles Lester unofficially visited on Saturday for their Junior Day event. “It’s always great to be back on campus around all the coaches and these great people,” Lester said regarding his visit. “I always love coming back to Tallahassee, and it’s just a special time here.”
"Jaime's Law" Filed For Third Time In Tallahassee
The law named in honor of Parkland victim Jaime Guttenberg would require background checks on sales of ammunition.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: John Dailey names Dionte Gavin Director of Communications
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey has appointed Dionte Gavin as his Director of Communications. Gavin, who started the job Monday, most recently served as Senior Operations Director for Visit Tallahassee — the official destination marketing agency for Tallahassee and Leon County. In that role, he served as assistant to the Executive Director overseeing budget, finance, procurement, operations, administration and several other aspects of the organization.
Food truck owner starts scholarship for students at his alma mater
Tasty Love food truck owner Gabriel Lovett started a scholarship to help students of his alma mater, Florida A&M University.
FSU’s Norvell lands visit at Blountstown High School
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State head football coach, Mike Norvell took a recruitment helicopter tour of the Panhandle, making a stop at Blountstown High School on Friday. Blountstown was just one of many high school destinations for Norvell Friday, with his key focus being the Tigers Class of 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride. Pride […]
2023 QB Depth Charts: UF, FSU, Miami and UCF
Looking at the Florida, Florida State, Miami and UCF quarterback depth charts.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Slim Chickens Opens First Tallahassee Location
On Jan. 9, Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, continued the expansion of its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Florida, with its newest opening at 2441 N Monroe St in Tallahassee. College sweethearts Angelo and Kim Crowell are embarking...
WCTV
SUV crashes into Live Oak business, driver pronounced dead on scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A driver in an SUV crashed into a downtown Live Oak business early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A 2004 Ford Explorer collided with Hometown Jewelry and Loan off of Ohio Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Troopers are working to figure out why the 57-year-old Live...
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
floridapolitics.com
Interim Dean named at FSU College of Medicine
The FSU College of Medicine is expanding its footprint in the Panhandle. Alma Littles has been named interim Dean of the Florida State University (FSU) College of Medicine. Littles, a Quincy native who graduated from the University of Florida (UF) College of Medicine, will take the lead at the FSU College of Medicine Feb. 1.
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, January 14
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast for this weekend and the details on the light freeze expected overnight. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details:
Legacy four-star WR Camdon Frier goes into detail on his commitment, why he sticks with the Seminoles
Frier has seen firsthand how the perception around Florida State has shifted over the past year.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for January 12, 2023
Lawana Sharpe, 38, Marianna, Florida: Two counts of sexual misconduct, two counts of conspiracy to introduce contraband- tobacco/stimulant, 67 counts of unlawful compensation, unlawful use of a two-way communications device, interference with prisoners: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mercedes Pace, 34, Sneads, Florida: Disorderly intoxication: Marianna Police Department. There are...
WCTV
Student arrested after weapon found on Leon High School grounds
Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Florida
Situated along the border of Georgia and Florida, Lake Seminole is the largest man-made lake in Florida. This giant man-made reservoir has a surface area of 37,500 acres, making it the third-largest lake in Florida. While initially built for navigation and the generation of hydroelectric power, Lake Seminole also boasts excellent fishing, watersports, and scenic views.
City Commission selects Tallahassee Urban League to fulfill Frenchtown repair
This program is set to repair damages of homes in Frenchtown community and have been in the works for the past 4 years.
