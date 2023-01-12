Despite Doctors’ Concerns, University of California Renews Ties With Religious Affiliates

Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
californiaglobe.com
Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s Out of Compliance Charity Was Still Soliciting Donations
In August and September 2022, the Globe shared a report by Open the Books, which sued, and then had to file 442 California Public Record Act requests – one with each state agency – in order to obtain California’s line-by-line spending by state agencies. California’s Controller, Betty Yee, rejected their sunshine request for state spending, claiming she “couldn’t locate” any of the nearly 50 million bills she paid in 2019.
calcoastnews.com
State analyst questions viability of California’s emissions reduction plan
A government analyst is casting doubt on the California air board’s plan to achieve a legally required greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2030. [JD Supra]. State law requires California to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, relative to 1990 levels. The California Air Resources Board is responsible for developing, implementing and updating a plan to achieve the reductions objective. The California Legislative Analyst’s Office is required to provide an independent assessment of each plan.
NBC Bay Area
Inspection Reports Reveal Serious Issues at Nursing Home Chain Targeted by AG's Office
A major California nursing home chain is being forced into state oversight after authorities say they understaffed facilities and improperly discharged patients for years. Last Friday, the California Attorney General’s Office secured a preliminary injunction after alleging negligent care of patients and other violations of state and federal law at 19 skilled nursing facilities operated by Mariner Health Care, more than half of which are located in the Bay Area.
SFist
Study: Marijuana-Related Senior Citizen Emergency Room Visits Have Skyrocketed Over The Last 18 Years
A just-published UC San Diego study says that senior citizen visits to the emergency room for cannabis-related reasons in California have increased by more than 1800% since 2003. There has been a funny footnote to California's 2016 legalization of recreational marijuana use (which did not actually take effect until January...
Letter: California’s new ‘community schools’ program is not what you think
The Paso Robles Joint Union School District has recently signed and sent back a grant application regarding the California Community Schools Partnership Program. Governor Newsom set aside $4 billion to start these schools and in the long run to have them throughout the state of California. These schools are not...
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s volatile tax system strikes again
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s penchant for braggadocio was in full flower eight months ago when he declared that California had a $97.5 billion budget surplus and boasted that “no other state in American history has ever experienced a surplus as large as this.”. He and the Legislature then wrote...
Senator says proposed Calif. budget cuts could cause ‘death spiral’ for transportation agencies
KCBS Radio news anchors Patti Reising and Bret Burkhart spoke with Scott Wiener, state senator from San Francisco, about a proposal that could impact funding for public transit in California.
escondidograpevine.com
Paw Paw, Maw Maw, getting stoned, going to emergency rooms at record levels, UCSD research doctors say
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
Columbia Association Board Refuses to Publicly Comment on Conflict with President/CEO Lakey Boyd
The Columbia Association's (CA) Board of Directors held a work session the evening of January 12th. This was their first public session since the board issued a disputed press release regarding their relationship with CA President and CEO, Ms. Lakey Boyd and a subsequent statement from Ms. Boyd announcing her request to be transitioned out of Columbia Association. The most notable aspects of the meeting were the heightened tensions and the board's refusal to discuss the the potential departure of its own President.
California anti-hunger groups slam governor’s proposed budget
Groups that fight hunger say they’re “deeply disappointed” in the new budget proposal released Tuesday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Last year, the Legislature approved $40 million to expand food assistance to low-income people over age 55, regardless of immigration status. But now, the governor wants to delay it until 2027.
Were you impacted by the California storms? Here’s how you can file for disaster loss on your tax returns
(KTXL) — Californians who were impacted by the recent winter storms will be able to claim a deduction for disaster loss on their tax returns, according to the Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Whether it’s more time to file you’re taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been […]
thevistapress.com
Republicans React: 2023-24 Proposed Budget is Not Sustainable
Sacramento, CA -Senate Budget Vice Chair, Senator Roger Niello (R-Fair Oaks) and Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) react to the announcement of Governor Newsom’s 2023-24 proposed budget today. “California’s assumption of unending higher revenue, combined with overspending on misguided priorities, led the state down the path...
California cities fare poorly on list of ‘best’ places to raise a family, study says
California isn’t the ideal place to settle down and raise a family, according to a new study. Scholaroo, a scholarship finder website, released a report ranking the top 151 cities in the U.S. to raise a family based on 33 metrics grouped into seven categories: Safety, Healthcare, Finances, Education, Leisure, Quality of Life, and Home […]
abc10.com
Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Tax season approaches: Cue dread, confusion, and mentally preparing to part with a chunk of your money. At least, that’s how many people think of taxes. But in recent years, especially after payments related to the pandemic and...
spectrumnews1.com
State Republican leaders call for more water storage amid record rainfall
SACRAMENTO. Calif. — Record rainfall in California during the recent storms have invigorated a renewed push for an increase in water infrastructure funding. A group of Assembly Republican lawmakers gathered on a levee on the American River in Sacramento to call out the state’s Democratic leadership for failing to invest in water infrastructure to aid with flooding and water storage.
Californians’ patience on homelessness wears thin
Gov. Gavin Newsom knows that the public's patience on homelessness is wearing thin and is squabbling with local officials over what to do.
CBS News
California's employment development department requesting funds to implement long-overdue fraud protections
CBS13 has obtained internal EDD communications that reveal the agency is asking for more money. Investigative reporter Julie Watts with details on the draft budget change.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
After millions of Californians have fled the state in the past decade due to high cost-of-living, rising crime, skyrocketing homelessness, and far-Left policies, can reformers finally turn-the-tide in the deep-blue state? Here are the top political stories you should watch for in 2023.
The original Story can be read here. After 13 years of the Democrats controlling all branches of government in California, the problems are mounting and Californians are now fleeing the state in record numbers. “For the past decade, California Democrats have abused their Super-Majority status to cram through a number...
Inverse
California flooding reveals an unexpected solution to endless droughts
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated, and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought. All that runoff in the middle of a drought...
