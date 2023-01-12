ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Mayor, solicitor, majority of council members resign in North Charleroi

NORTH CHARLEROI, Pa. — North Charleroi Borough is looking to replace the majority of its elected officials following a mass resignation at Monday's borough council meeting. Fred Schwab, one of the two remaining council members, confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the mayor, solicitor and three council members all submitted their resignations.
NORTH CHARLEROI, PA
wtae.com

Fire damages townhouses in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Four units were damaged by a fire that broke out at townhouses on Timberbrook Court in Zelienople, Butler County, on Wednesday night. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the fire was suspected to have started in a car that was parked in a driveway and then spread rapidly through the front of one of the homes.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Revived Pittsburgh curfew for juveniles proposed by city council president

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council is considering reestablishing a curfew for young people. Council President Theresa Kail-Smith says her resolution introduced on Wednesday is to start a conversation on the issue. The starting point is a Pittsburgh youth curfew ordinance that's already been on the books since 1995 but hasn't been enforced for years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Mother claims son denied medication inside Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — Relatives of an Allegheny County Jail inmate, Denzelle Kendrick, say he has been taken off several medications that address a sickle cell condition that he has had since birth. Kendrick's mother, Cadiadra, says it has resulted in a recent medical emergency that required staff to remove her...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Cristyn Zett sworn in as Ross Township police chief

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ross Township swore in its first woman police chief on Tuesday. Former Pittsburgh police Cmdr. Cristyn Zett is now serving Ross Township as chief. “We’re going to be looking at assessing the department and how we can make it better for the officers who work there, for the citizens they serve, and make it more productive, more efficient, and work that way. There’s a lot of really good officers here,” Zett said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Austin Davis sworn in as Pennsylvania's first Black lieutenant governor

Austin Davis made history on Tuesday, becoming Pennsylvania's first black lieutenant governor. Davis previously served as a state representative for the 35th legislative district. The McKeesport native resigned his House seat in late 2022, ahead of the inauguration. Davis, 33, served in the legislature representing McKeesport and other nearby municipalities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Disney trip back on for group of Indiana County high school students

There is a happy update for some high school students in Indiana County. The acting superintendent of United Schools says they will get to go to Disney after all. That’s all thanks to the generosity of another school. Last week, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reported that thousands of dollars raised for the trip had gone missing.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Charges filed in deadly Aliquippa shooting

Charges have been filed in a deadly shooting in Aliquippa, Beaver County last week. According to court documents, 31-year-old Alex Minerd shot the victim, identified as Vincent Ciccone, in the chest. Investigators accused Ciccone of physically assaulting the mother of his children, who people say is Minerd's co-worker and love...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Bruce Kraus not seeking reelection to Pittsburgh City Council

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Councilman Bruce Kraus has announced he won't seek reelection this May. Kraus has been on the city council since 2008. He says it's bittersweet, and it's an honor to serve on the council, but it's time to create new opportunities. “I have always believed that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy