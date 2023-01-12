Read full article on original website
Report: Woman breaks into apartment, urinates on kitchen floor
Reports said someone broke into a man’s New Court apartment Monday evening and spilled food all over and urinated on his kitchen floor.
Warren mom sentenced on child endangering charge
A Warren mother whose son was hurt in an accidental shooting last year received her sentence on a child endangering charge.
Mayor, solicitor, majority of council members resign in North Charleroi
NORTH CHARLEROI, Pa. — North Charleroi Borough is looking to replace the majority of its elected officials following a mass resignation at Monday's borough council meeting. Fred Schwab, one of the two remaining council members, confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the mayor, solicitor and three council members all submitted their resignations.
Fire damages townhouses in Butler County
ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Four units were damaged by a fire that broke out at townhouses on Timberbrook Court in Zelienople, Butler County, on Wednesday night. Harmony Fire District Chief Scott Garing said the fire was suspected to have started in a car that was parked in a driveway and then spread rapidly through the front of one of the homes.
Revived Pittsburgh curfew for juveniles proposed by city council president
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Council is considering reestablishing a curfew for young people. Council President Theresa Kail-Smith says her resolution introduced on Wednesday is to start a conversation on the issue. The starting point is a Pittsburgh youth curfew ordinance that's already been on the books since 1995 but hasn't been enforced for years.
Student charged for allegedly striking, choking teacher with extension cord at Westmoreland school
A student has been charged for allegedly assaulting a school employee in Fairfield Township. Anthony Jenkins, 15, of Bolivar, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail, unable to post $200,000 bond, after state police in Greensburg say he assaulted a 32-year-old male employee with an extension cord, according to a report.
WATCH: Pittsburgh Youth Chorus performs Pennsylvania's state song at Gov. Josh Shapiro's inauguration
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro featured some local guests in Harrisburg. Pittsburgh Youth Chorus was invited to perform "Pennsylvania," the official state song, at the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Watch the video of the choir's performance above.
Mother claims son denied medication inside Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — Relatives of an Allegheny County Jail inmate, Denzelle Kendrick, say he has been taken off several medications that address a sickle cell condition that he has had since birth. Kendrick's mother, Cadiadra, says it has resulted in a recent medical emergency that required staff to remove her...
North Charleroi mayor, four other officials resign
According to the Mon Valley Independent, the mayor, long-term borough solicitor and three council members all stepped down at last night’s meeting.
Allegheny County Jail inmate records videos from inside jail, has them posted to YouTube
A man awaiting trial on a rape charge may no longer represent himself in court after he used recording equipment inside Allegheny County Jail to make multiple videos — including a sample opening statement — and posted them on YouTube. James Taric Byrd, 44, has been incarcerated while...
Volunteer fire department sets up memorial fund for 2-year-old killed in Shaler house fire
PITTSBURGH — The Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Department has established a memorial fund forDanika Deramo, the 2-year-old killed in a house fire in Shaler Township over the weekend. "Just like the family, the community, and the remainder of the First Responder Community present that evening, we are grieving as...
State Police Calls: Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill. Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft of services at Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police say a known...
Cristyn Zett sworn in as Ross Township police chief
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Ross Township swore in its first woman police chief on Tuesday. Former Pittsburgh police Cmdr. Cristyn Zett is now serving Ross Township as chief. “We’re going to be looking at assessing the department and how we can make it better for the officers who work there, for the citizens they serve, and make it more productive, more efficient, and work that way. There’s a lot of really good officers here,” Zett said.
Austin Davis sworn in as Pennsylvania's first Black lieutenant governor
Austin Davis made history on Tuesday, becoming Pennsylvania's first black lieutenant governor. Davis previously served as a state representative for the 35th legislative district. The McKeesport native resigned his House seat in late 2022, ahead of the inauguration. Davis, 33, served in the legislature representing McKeesport and other nearby municipalities...
Disney trip back on for group of Indiana County high school students
There is a happy update for some high school students in Indiana County. The acting superintendent of United Schools says they will get to go to Disney after all. That’s all thanks to the generosity of another school. Last week, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 reported that thousands of dollars raised for the trip had gone missing.
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Chief criticized
A GoFundMe to help pay for the expenses of the man reportedly responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire is drawing harsh criticism.
Women call out billboard that features a Swastika and 'hate speech'
The owner of the billboard, John Placek tells the Cranberry Eagle that he paid $150,000 to put the billboard up and that he did it because it’s his mission from God.
Charges filed in deadly Aliquippa shooting
Charges have been filed in a deadly shooting in Aliquippa, Beaver County last week. According to court documents, 31-year-old Alex Minerd shot the victim, identified as Vincent Ciccone, in the chest. Investigators accused Ciccone of physically assaulting the mother of his children, who people say is Minerd's co-worker and love...
Bruce Kraus not seeking reelection to Pittsburgh City Council
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Councilman Bruce Kraus has announced he won't seek reelection this May. Kraus has been on the city council since 2008. He says it's bittersweet, and it's an honor to serve on the council, but it's time to create new opportunities. “I have always believed that...
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
