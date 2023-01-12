Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beyond bourbon, blues and backwoods: A place to hang your hat in Tennessee
It was summer of 2022 when the mass exodus went into full gear — Californians packing up for Tennessee in search of lower taxes, affordable housing and a change of pace. From our neighbors and friends to family and coworkers, we heard tales of the bold and brave leaving behind the Golden State in a quest for their own precious metal.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.325M Home in Nashville, TN is The Perfect Blend of High End Quality and Comfortable Space for Entertaining Family
The Home in Nashville is a Gorgeous newer construction designed by P. Shea and built by Craftsman Residential, now available for sale. This home located at 4411B Soper Ave, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Hagan Stone – Parks Realty – (Phone: (615) 392-1418) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
fox17.com
Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
The Finch restaurant coming to Downtown
Oysters, half-priced happy hour cocktails, and filet mignon will be served at the restaurant.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners
Well this is pretty shitty… If you haven’t been following along, here’s the quick and dirty rundown of the saga of the Exit/In, the historic music venue in Nashville that has hosted performances from legends like Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, to Billy Joel, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jimmy Buffett, Tyler Childers, Post Malone, and more recently, Miranda Lambert. Back in 2021, the owners of the property put the building housing the Exit/In, as well as the neighboring bar […] The post Iconic Nashville Music Venue Exit/In Trashed Before Being Taken Over By New Owners first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture
TV Host Retires After 35-Year Run
After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Talk of the Town co-anchor Meryll Rose has retired. The beloved Nashville icon marked her last day at NewsChannel5 on Friday, Jan. 6, concluding a storied career that included interviews with high-profile figures including First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, actresses Julie Andrews and Jane Seymour, and country music legends like Randy Travis and Dolly Parton.
AOL Corp
Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift and the Richest Country Star From Each State
Nashville, Tennessee, is known as Music City, and it's the country music capital of the United States. Aspiring stars flock to Nashville, hoping to get their break in a city that the local chamber of commerce says has this highest concentration of music industry establishment in the U.S. It's the place for songwriters and musicians to find everything from performance venues to production facilities to promoters.
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
WSMV
Crews begin to dismantle downtown crane with foundation issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday, crews began dismantling a Gulch-area construction crane with reported foundation issues. The crane, located on Overton Street, has been concerning residents for weeks. WSMV 4 was there Friday as work began. Construction crews used a mobile crane brought in on Thursday to dismantle the...
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville’s Top Black Executives Gather for Discussion About The “It City’s” Change, Challenges, and Opportunities
NASHVILLE, TN- Nearly 100 Black Executives were hosted on Tuesday evening for a night of networking and learning at the new offices of Spencer Fane Bone McAllester. The event was the vision of Studio Bank Co-Founder and community leader, Harry Allen, and Studio Bank Founders’ Advisory Board member and author of Own Your Phenomenal Self: A guide on Character, Success and Leadership and Spoken Art: Too Brave to Back Down Rita P. Mitchell.
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
WKRN
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
wgnsradio.com
New Indoor Soccer Arena to Open in February - See Photos of the Massively Impressive Field
(Murfreesboro, TN) The brand new indoor soccer arena is nearly complete and should open in February. WGNS took a tour of the facility and spoke to Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Director Nate Williams about the facility, which is the first of its kind in Tennessee. Listen to the above interview to learn more about the new structure!
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption Jan 12, 2023
There were only 2 cats, but a whole ton of dogs at PAWS during our latest visit. All in need of good homes. Go adopt one!!!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is located at 285 John Rice Blvd,...
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 10, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 10, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Aggravated Sexual Battery- Victim under 13. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s...
wgnsradio.com
New Route For Monday's MLK March In The 'Boro
(MURFREESBORO) This Monday's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. March here in Murfreesboro has a new route. The noon start time remains the same along with beginning at Central Magnet School, 701 E. Main Street. 19th Annual Parade Coordinator Shawn Brown says, "That's where it changes. The parade leaves Central and...
